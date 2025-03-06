- Super Rugby officials will investigate claims the Fijian Drua faced travel issues in Auckland.
- The Drua reportedly travelled in a luggage truck after their bus was cancelled.
- Coach Glen Jackson highlighted multiple issues, including no late checkout and misidentification by broadcasters.
Fijian rugby star Nemani Nadolo has claimed double standards for Super Rugby teams after the Fijian Drua reportedly suffered several travel issues including taking a ride in the back of a truck in the lead-up to their round-two clash with the Hurricanes last month.
Super Rugby officials will reportedly investigate claims the Drua were forced to travel in the back of a luggage truck following a late-night arrival in Auckland last month, with several other travel complaints in the lead-up to their second-round loss in Napier.
The Sydney Morning Herald reports Fijian Drua management wrote to Super Rugby chief executive Jack Mesley to highlight several travel issues they encountered which included their opponents getting a late checkout from their hotel before kickoff when the Drua didn’t.