Beauden Barrett, 34, has also recovered from the broken hand he suffered against France, a recurrence of the same injury he sustained playing for the Blues in Super Rugby Pacific.

Beauden Barrett will now contend with Damian McKenzie for the No 10 jersey.

“They’re great,” said coach Scott Robertson.

“Beauden’s hand is fine and Scooter’s leg is all good.

“He’s rehabbed really well, and he’s taken the chance to recondition. He’s in great condition.”

However, Robertson will have to be patient over the fitness of young forwards Wallace Sititi and Tamaiti Williams.

Since breaking into the All Blacks’ plans in mid-2024, Sititi has been hampered by injuries, and didn’t feature against France with an ankle issue.

Robertson confirmed Sititi will miss the first test against Argentina, but will hopefully be in contention for the tour finale in Buenos Aires.

Prop Tamaiti Williams, meanwhile, is back into full training after suffering a knee injury playing for the Crusaders in Super Rugby, and will not feature in the first test.

As a result, Robertson could hand a test debut to Chiefs and Northland loose forward Simon Parker.

The 25-year-old was the only uncapped player in the36-man squad for the Rugby Championship, excluding those named as injury cover - Leroy Carter, Kyle Preston and Tevita Mafileo.

And after appearing in Northland’s 22-17 victory over Southland last weekend, Parker has arrived in Argentina unscathed, along with the rest of the All Blacks’ NPC contingent.

“The boys off the plane, who’ve played NPC - Simon Parker, Peter Lakai and Josh Lord - made it pretty well,” said Robertson.

“They trained with us today and were great. [Parker] is good, he’s a Taniwha, he’s ready to roll.

“He’s slotted straight in. He talked to the team about what it meant for him to be here, what’s inspired him, and how he’s got here.

“It was a nice moment for him. It’s All Black tradition, when someone arrives and is named into the squad. It was a great moment for us to get him into the group and be part of the All Blacks.”

The All Blacks have arrived in Argentina with a proud away record against Los Pumas.

Despite defeats in Sydney in 2020, Christchurch in 2022 and Wellington last year, the All Blacks have never tasted defeat on Argentinian soil.

That record, though, will be tested like never before - given Los Pumas have bested not only the All Blacks, but South Africa, Australia, France and even the British and Irish Lions in the last year alone.

As coach of that All Blacks side beaten in Wellington, Robertson doesn’t need any added motivation over not surrendering New Zealand’s proud record away from home.

“It’s still in our memories, a year ago,” said Robertson.

“They’re a team with a lot of experience, a lot of them play in Europe, they’re really well coached, and they play with passion.

“It’s been a long time since we’ve been in Cordoba and played with their fans and the passion that comes with it on the night.

“Anyone can beat anyone on the night, you’ve got to be at your best - every game. That’s the exciting part of this tour.”

The All Blacks name their side to face Argentina on Thursday.

Alex Powell is a sports journalist for the NZ Herald. He has been a sports journalist since 2016.