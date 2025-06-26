Advertisement
All Blacks v France: Wallace Sititi ruled out of series, Christian Lio-Willie called in

Journalist·NZ Herald·
NZME Head of Sports Winston Aldworth and NZ Herald reporter Ben Plummer join Herald NOW to talk All Blacks and Moana Pasifika's future.
All Blacks loose forward Wallace Sititi has been ruled out of next month’s test series against France due to injury.

The 22-year-old requires ankle surgery and his return date to play will be determined in three weeks.

Coach Scott Robertson has called in Christian Lio-Willie to replace Sititi in the

