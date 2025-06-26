NZME Head of Sports Winston Aldworth and NZ Herald reporter Ben Plummer join Herald NOW to talk All Blacks and Moana Pasifika's future.

All Blacks loose forward Wallace Sititi has been ruled out of next month’s test series against France due to injury.

The 22-year-old requires ankle surgery and his return date to play will be determined in three weeks.

Coach Scott Robertson has called in Christian Lio-Willie to replace Sititi in the 33-man squad.

The Crusaders No 8 was already in camp with the All Blacks, serving as injury cover for Luke Jacobson, with that role to now be filled by Blues loose forward Dalton Papali’i.

Robertson named his squad on Monday which features five uncapped players in Du’Plessis Kirifi, Timoci Tavatavanawai, Fabian Holland, Ollie Norris and Brodie McAlister.