All Blacks prop Tamaiti Williams has been ruled out of the three-test series against France after requiring knee surgery.

Williams pulled up with a painful knee following the Super Rugby Pacific final victory by his Crusaders team, and scans have revealed a torn meniscus.

Assessment by a surgeon this morning has confirmed surgery will be required.

Williams was a key member of the All Blacks squad last season, making eight test starts in the number one jersey.

Fellow Crusaders pGeorge Bower has been brought into the squad to replace Williams.