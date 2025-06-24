Scott Robertson’s 33-man squad for France series includes world-class players but is it balanced?

Gael Fickou will captain an inexperienced France squad for their tour of New Zealand next month, the French rugby federation announced today.

The reigning Six Nations champions will be missing many senior players for the tour, such as Gregory Alldritt.

Coach Fabien Galthie has called up 37 players for the three matches against New Zealand on July 5, 12 and 19.

However, the list will likely grow by up to five additional players following Sunday’s Top 14 final between Toulouse and Bordeaux-Begles.

Fickou skippered the side for the friendly victory over England last weekend, and, with 94 caps, the Racing 92 centre is the most experienced active French player.