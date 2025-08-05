“It’s a funny one. Obviously, when the news came out about Cam [Roigard], I had about 20 or so messages like ‘have you heard anything?’ Preston told Newstalk ZB.

“You kind of start thinking a little bit, ‘it could be me, who knows?’ But I try to not build myself up too much around that sort of stuff, because you can get hyped up around it and, if you don’t hear anything, it’s a bit of a letdown.”

Preston said he got the call from All Blacks coach Scott Robertson about an hour before the Rugby Championship squad was announced on Monday.

At the surface, it’s been a rapid rise for the 25-year-old who, a year or so ago, was playing club rugby and working as a roofer. He completed his roofing apprenticeship just prior to the 2024 NPC season; the timing working out nicely as he played his way into a Crusaders contract and fulltime work as a rugby player.

But, for Preston, it’s the culmination of a decade of dedication.

“It’s funny because, like, only really over the last couple of years, you get the recognition for what I’ve done, but it’s been built over 10 or so years of putting in a bit of hard work and dedication. It’s awesome to finally get a bit of props for what I’ve been doing,” he said.

“It’s been a long journey. The last 12 months has been pretty full on. I’m super lucky and grateful to get the opportunity that I’ve gotten and making the most of it while I’m here. I just want to continue to do that and hopefully I can do that in the black jersey.”

He was one of four uncapped players called in, alongside Chiefs duo Simon Parker and Leroy Carter, and Hurricanes prop Tevita Mafileo. Parker was called into the main 36-man squad, with Carter and Mafileo joining Preston among the six players named as injury cover.

Injured quintet Hotham, Roigard, Tyrel Lomax, Luke Jacobson and Caleb Clarke will all remain in New Zealand when the side travels to Argentina ahead of next week’s Championship opener.

“He said congrats and, pretty much, see you Friday,” Preston said of his conversation with Robertson.

“He just said, ‘we’ve seen what you’ve been doing with the Crusaders this year, we’re excited to have you in’ and he knows I’ll make the most of this opportunity. That’s all I can really do; be myself and hopefully add to the environment with what I’ve got.”

All Blacks squad for the Rugby Championship

Hookers: Codie Taylor, Samisoni Taukei’aho, Brodie McAlister.

Props: Ethan de Groot, Tamaiti Williams, Ollie Norris, Tyrel Lomax, Fletcher Newell, Pasilio Tosi.

Locks: Scott Barrett (captain), Patrick Tuipulotu, Tupou Vaa’i, Fabian Holland.

Loose forwards: Samipeni Finau, Simon Parker, Ardie Savea, Du’Plessis Kirifi, Wallace Sititi, Peter Lakai, Luke Jacobson.

Halfbacks: Cortez Ratima, Cameron Roigard, Noah Hotham.

First five-eighths: Beauden Barrett, Damian McKenzie.

Midfielders: Anton Lienert-Brown, Jordie Barrett, Quinn Tupaea, Billy Proctor, Timoci Tavatavanawai.

Outside backs: Rieko Ioane, Caleb Clarke, Sevu Reece, Emoni Narawa, Will Jordan, Ruben Love.

Injury cover: George Bower (for Tamaiti Williams), Tevita Mafileo (for Tyrel Lomax), Josh Lord (for Luke Jacobson), Finlay Christie (for Cameron Roigard/Noah Hotham), Kyle Preston (for Cameron Roigard/Noah Hotham), Leroy Carter (for Caleb Clarke).

Unavailable for selection: Ofa Tu’ungafasi, Asafo Aumua, Stephen Perofeta.

Christopher Reive joined the Herald sports team in 2017, bringing the same versatility to his coverage as he does to his sports viewing habits.