Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

All Blacks rookie Kyle Preston earns Rugby Championship call-up after career year

Christopher Reive
By
Senior Sports Journalist·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Sport Panel joins Ryan Bridge on Herald NOW: Liam Lawson, All Blacks team naming and The Warriors' cruel loss to the Dolphins.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

It took Kyle Preston just one Super Rugby Pacific appearance to put himself in the spotlight.

Earning a contract with the Crusaders after helping Wellington win the NPC title, it was expected he would likely fight for back-up minutes at halfback behind Noah Hotham.

He earned the nod

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save