Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

All Blacks vs Argentina: Scott Robertson’s message to Beauden Barrett, Damian McKenzie after Richie Mo’unga return

Alex Powell
By
Sports Journalist·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

NZ Rugby CEO Mark Robinson and All Blacks coach Scott Robertson answer questions on about selection policy. Video / NZ Herald
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“The jersey is bigger than everyone.”

That’s Scott Robertson’s message to the All Blacks’ current stock of No 10s, in the wake of Richie Mo’unga’s return to New Zealand.

Last week, after more than a year of a very public courting by Robertson, Mo’unga re-signed with New Zealand Rugby from

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save