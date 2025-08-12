But after a back-and-forth that even saw him have to publicly backtrack on his wish to get Mo’unga out of his Japanese contract, Robertson has his man.

Mo’unga will miss Super Rugby Pacific in 2026, but will be eligible for the All Blacks from October next year, once he’s returned for Canterbury in the NPC.

In Robertson’s project 4-4-4 quest – being four deep in each position over four years to win a fourth World Cup – Mo’unga’s return is arguably the most significant re-signing New Zealand Rugby could have made.

In their time with the Crusaders, the pair helmed a Super Rugby dynasty, winning seven titles in as many years, across multiple competition formats.

Now, that combination can be recreated at the highest level, with Robertson having previously described Mo’unga as his “quarterback” on more than one occasion.

Richie Mo'unga and Scott Robertson celebrate Super Rugby victory in 2023. Photo / Photosport

On the flipside of that, though, Mo’unga’s return could be seen as a kick in the teeth to those who recommitted to New Zealand Rugby for the entire 2024 to 2027 World Cup cycle.

Damian McKenzie was given the reins at first five-eighths to start Robertson’s tenure, but has since been supplanted by Beauden Barrett.

Neither, though, will have as good an understanding of what it means to play in Robertson’s system, than Mo’unga.

It’s because of that, that many have surmised that Mo’unga will walk straight into the No 10 jersey, as soon as he’s available.

But asked whether or not he’s had to give any assurances to Barrett and McKenzie – as the All Blacks prepare to open the Rugby Championship against Argentina on Sunday, Robertson outlined that the needs of the team come before that of any individual.

“They’re big boys,” Robertson said of Barrett and McKenzie. “They know the game.

“That’s professionalism, we’re here to compete. The jersey is bigger than everyone.

“Everyone knows it’s always earned. That’s the exciting thing about it.”

Regardless, Mo’unga’s return comes at a time where the All Blacks have been able to lock in a number of key players for this World Cup cycle.

This year alone, McKenzie, Anton Lienert-Brown, Caleb Clarke, Ruben Love, Fletcher Newell, Luke Jacobson, Patrick Tuipulotu and David Havili are among those to have re-signed with the national union.

But in relation to Robertson’s project 4-4-4, Mo’unga’s signing cannot be understated.

By all accounts, Mo’unga has been the best player in Japan over the last two seasons, resulting in two successive championships at a time where the league is going from strength to strength, with an influx of foreign talent.

And even if there were concerns about Mo’unga’s age for 2027, history proves there is value in experience at No 10.

Hypothetically, when the 2027 World Cup final kicks off, Mo’unga will be 33 years, five months and 19 days old. In comparison, Dan Carter was 33 years, seven months and 26 days old when the 2015 final was won against Australia.

With all of that on board, Robertson – naturally – welcomes Mo’unga’s return with open arms.

“Everyone’s just really, really pleased,” said Robertson. “New Zealand rugby is pleased in general that he’s coming back into our game.

“He’s going to be around for a Rugby World Cup. He’s served our country for a long time, and he’s going to come back and do it again.”

“One thing we’re really proud of is the retention of our players. We’ve got a group of guys who are hugely committed to the All Blacks.

“It’s great to have another one back.”

Alex Powell is a sports journalist for the NZ Herald. He has been a sports journalist since 2016.