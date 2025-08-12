Argentina won - 3
Draws - 1
All Blacks points scored - 1506
Argentina points scored - 554
All Blacks’ record in Argentina
1985 - All Blacks 33 Argentina 20, Buenos Aires
1985 - All Blacks 21 Argentina 21, Buenos Aires
1991 - All Blacks 28 Argentina 14, Buenos Aires
1991 - All Blacks 36 Argentina 6, Buenos Aires
2001 - All Blacks 24 Argentina 20, Buenos Aires
2006 - All Blacks 25 Argentina 19, Buenos Aires
2012 - All Blacks 54 Argentina 15, La Plata
2013 - All Blacks 33 Argentina 15, La Plata
2014 - All Blacks 34 Argentina 13, La Plata
2016 - All Blacks 36 Argentina 17, Buenos Aires
2017 - All Blacks 36 Argentina 10, Buenos Aires
2018 - All Blacks 35 Argentina 17, Buenos Aires
2019 - All Blacks 20 Argentina 16, Buenos Aires
2023 - All Blacks 41 Argentina 12, Mendoza
All Blacks v Argentina line-ups
Rugby Championship squad
Forwards: Bautista Bernasconi, Francisco Coria Marchetti, Pedro Delgado, Juan Martin Gonzalez, Santiago Grondona, Marcos Kremer, Pablo Matera, Franco Molina, Julian Montoya, Joaquin Oviedo, Lucas Paulos, Guido Petti, Pedro Rubiolo, Ignacio Ruiz, Joel Sclavi, Nahuel Tetaz Chaparro, Mayco Vivas, Boris Wenger.
Backs: Thomas Bathrobe, Simon Benitez Cruz, Mateo Carreras, Santiago Chocobares, Lucio Cinti, Bautista Delguy, Benjamin Elizalde, Gonzalo Garcia, Rodrigo Isgro, Juan Cruz Mallia, Iganacio Mendy, Agustin Moyano, Justo Piccardo, Geronimo Prisciantelli.
Form guide (past five tests)
All Blacks: W, W, W, W, L
Argentina: W, L, L, W, L
All Blacks v Argentina - last time they met
All Blacks 42 Argentina 10, Eden Park
Rebounding in ruthless fashion from the first shock loss of Scott Robertson’s tenure, the All Blacks delivered a clinical, backs-to-the-wall response at Eden Park to square this year’s ledger with the Pumas.
In challenging conditions, after heavy rain throughout the day, the All Blacks scored five first-half tries to put the result to bed by halftime.
From an individual standpoint Will Jordan, in his first test start since shoulder surgery, delivered an immediate reminder of his class by proving a constant threat. Ardie Savea with his carrying, Tupou Vaa’i, in Scott Barrett and Patrick Tuipulotu’s absence, impressed and Tamaiti Williams, other than one scrum penalty, nailed his starting elevation.
Beauden Barrett slotted into first five-eighths for the final half-an-hour to reignite the debate about whether he or McKenzie should start there. Inside him, Cortez Ratima once again injected speed from the base.
All Blacks v Argentina referee
Frenchman Pierre Brousset is in charge of the test. His only previous All Blacks match was last year’s 29-11 win over Italy in Turin. The only time he’s been in charge of an Argentina test was the 67-27 home win over Australia last September. He most recently was referee for the British and Irish Lions win over the Brumbies.
All Blacks v Argentina TAB odds
All Blacks: $1.30 Draw: $21 Argentina: $3.40
All Blacks Rugby Championship schedule
August 16, 9.10am - All Blacks v Argentina, Mario Alberto Kempes Stadium, Cordoba
August 23, 9.10am - All Blacks v Argentina, Velez Sarsfield Stadium, Buenos Aires
Saturday, September 6, 7.05pm – All Blacks v South Africa, Eden Park, Auckland
Saturday, September 13, 7.05pm – All Blacks v South Africa, Sky Stadium, Wellington
Saturday, September 27, 5.05pm – All Blacks v Australia, Eden Park, Auckland
Saturday, October 4, 10.45pm – All Blacks v Australia, Perth
