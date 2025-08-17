Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

All Blacks v Argentina: Discipline issues linger as Scott Robertson’s side bank bonus point

Liam Napier
By
Senior Sports Journalist·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

The All Blacks have defeated the Argentina Pumas in a closely fought contest, 41-24. Video / Sky Sport
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

By Liam Napier in Cordoba

Six tries, a bonus-point victory to ignite their Rugby Championship campaign, world No 1 again and, yet, mixed emotions, tinged with lingering frustration, are widely evident from the All Blacks after their patchy victory in Argentina.

Improving discipline is the top-line objective for the All

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save