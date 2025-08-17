Advertisement
All Blacks player ratings: How Scott Robertson’s men rated in Cordoba victory

Alex Powell
By
Sports Journalist·NZ Herald·
The All Blacks have defeated the Argentina Pumas in a closely fought contest, 41-24. Video / Sky Sport
Alex Powell
Opinion by Alex Powell
Alex Powell is a Sports Journalist for the NZ Herald.
How the All Blacks rated in Sunday’s 41-24 win over Argentina in Cordoba.

15. Will Jordan – 9

Most influential at fullback. Showed off his ability to create, had two try assists to his name.

Deadly with ball in space, ran for 39m with two defenders beaten, including slicing

