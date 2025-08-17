14. Sevu Reece – 7

Equal parts brilliant and frustrating. Excellent finish for his second try, but gave away two penalties, missed one tackle, and threw the ball cleanly into touch when a counter attack was on.

13. Billy Proctor – 6

Defended well, second only to Jordie Barrett for tackles made by backs with seven. Took a backseat to his midfield partner on attack, still managed to beat a defender from his four runs.

Took one for the team with his yellow card in the second half as Argentina fought back.

12. Jordie Barrett – 7

Found himself sharing playmaking duties with his older brother. Made the most tackles on either side (14), but also missed the most (3). Won a turnover.

Finds himself at first receiver and first kicking option inside the All Blacks’ half.

11. Rieko Ioane – 6

Appears frustrated at times, wants and needs his hands on the ball. Made six runs for 28m, won a turnover from his four tackles.

Was unfairly penalised for a late tackle on Bautista Delguy.

10. Beauden Barrett – 7

Marshalled the attack well and was prepared to sit back and let other players take the wheel – namely Jordie Barrett and Jordan. Flawless off the tee in the first half, didn’t land a kick in the second.

At times kicked away possession needlessly and was outperformed by his opposite. But otherwise a solid outing in the first test since Richie Mo’unga’s return was confirmed.

9. Cortez Ratima – 8

Grew more confident as the game went on in an unfamiliar starting role and with arguably the biggest shoes to fill. Was caught out a couple of times, needs to be more decisive with his passing game.

Excellent awareness to stay with Jordan to score, then broke Argentina’s line for Reece’s second. Ripped jersey for good measure to show for his efforts.

8. Ardie Savea – 9

The best player in the world. Made the most metres (65) by any player on either side, on top of 13 tackles on defence, albeit with one missed. Led the side calmly.

Popped up in the right place at the right time to score at the end of the first half.

7. Du’Plessis Kirifi - 7

Did a lot of the dirty work in an 80-minute display. Made 13 tackles – equal with Savea – but missed two. Was missing as Tomos Albornoz scored his try, but otherwise did well on his second test start.

6. Tupou Vaa’i – 8

Feels like a bit of a cheat code if Vaa’i becomes the All Blacks’ No 6. Won lineouts from his own throws and managed to pinch one of Argentina’s too. Won two turnovers, made 11 tackles.

Moved to lock once Fabian Holland was forced from the field and was equally good there.

5. Fabian Holland – 7

Failed to play 80 minutes for the first time in his test career but more than understandable, given his workload.

Now stands out as the first option at the lineout, made 12 tackles but missed two. Hobbled off in the final 10 minutes, so Scott Robertson will hope it’s nothing too serious for Buenos Aires.

4. Scott Barrett – 7

Good comeback after sitting out most of the French series. Made 10 tackles, missed one. Led well, twisted the knife when Argentina were down to 14 men.

3. Fletcher Newell – 8

Had the most tackles (11) on either side when he was subbed. Made one run for 6m and beat a defender for good measure. Argentina scored immediately after he was subbed.

2. Codie Taylor – 8

Perfect 10 from 10 on lineout throws, made nine tackles on top of that. Unlucky not to score as Savea popped up at the back of a drive.

1. Ethan de Groot – 7

Made 10 tackles without missing. Argentina’s fightback came after both of the starting front-rowers were replaced. Doing his best to make Tamaiti Williams earn the No 1 jersey.

Reserves

16. Samisoni Taukei’aho – 7

Scored the try that broke Argentina’s momentum. Devastating off the back of a lineout drive. Five lineout wins in 31 minutes. Combined well with Tuipulotu as lineout replacements.

17. Ollie Norris – 5

Struggled when he came on and was penalised almost straight away, but worked his way into the game. Made five tackles with one missed.

18. Pasilio Tosi – 6

Made four tackles after replacing Newell. Proved a good physical match-up against Argentina’s pack.

19. Patrick Tuipulotu – 7

Helped wrestle momentum back from Argentina, adds vital leadership off the bench. Excellent option at lineout time.

Continues to make up for lost time after being stuck behind Brodie Retallick and Sam Whitelock for so many years.

20. Samipeni Finau – 6

Got less than 10 minutes, came on for Holland. Didn’t really put a foot wrong, but hard to make any real judgments after such a short involvement.

21. Finlay Christie – 4

Immediately beaten to concede a try after coming on. Missed more tackles (4) than he made (1) in 31 minutes. Did win a turnover for his efforts, perhaps unlucky to come on as Argentina made their fightback.

Wouldn’t be surprised if Kyle Preston debuts in Buenos Aires next week.

22. Anton Lienert-Brown – 5

Yellow-carded for high contact, perhaps harshly, and finished the game in the sin bin.

23. Damian McKenzie – 5

Seemed to end up on the wing to keep Jordan at fullback after replacing Reece. Got through 25 minutes for just one run with the ball in hand, still made two tackles.

Alex Powell is a sports journalist for the NZ Herald. He has been a sports journalist since 2016.