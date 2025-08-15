Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

All Blacks v Argentina: Scott Robertson reveals plan to reclaim Rugby Championship title

Liam Napier
By
Senior Sports Journalist·NZ Herald·
6 mins to read

Liam Napier sets the scene for the All Blacks’ Rugby Championship opener.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Scott Robertson’s strong affinity with South America should help the All Blacks grasp the cauldron they will confront as they seek to rectify last year’s Rugby Championship campaign by reclaiming the title.

Footage of Robertson scoring the match-winning try – after a decisive Ben Blair break – as John

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save