In doing so, and with his feats only beginning, he hopes carving his path inspires others from his homeland to chase their dreams by following his dedication to move to the other side of the globe as a 16-year-old and ultimately emulate the posters of All Blacks on his wall as a kid.

“I don’t know if it’s necessarily New Zealand but I hope kids in the Netherlands keep dreaming to put a higher ceiling on their footy,” Holland tells the Herald in Argentina.

“Getting out of your comfort zone in a country where rugby isn’t that big is a pretty big step. It means you have to leave the mother’s nest and take a chance abroad.

“For me I’m trying to help people who have similar desires and dreams that I had at the age of six years old by dropping a few golden nuggets.

“The message I want to bring across is anything is possible as long as you work hard for it; you enjoy what you do and you have a massive passion for the sport. It’s not always going to be good times – there’s going to be a lot of downs as well – but that passion dragged me through a lot of the tough times.

“And having a support system like I did, make sure you never take that for granted. That’s what I’ve tried to tell kids from the Netherlands who are in similar positions to where I was not so long ago.”

Rookies usually need time to adjust to test level – yet Holland is following dynamic loose forward Wallace Sititi’s breakthrough campaign last year to join him among the new breed of All Blacks demanding automatic selection when fully fit.

Holland savoured the culmination of six years in New Zealand rugby by impressing with three 80-minute shifts against France in July.

Those experiences proved formative as he prepares for another new challenge in the form of the confrontational Pumas pack that will be brimming with emotion in front of their passionate fans.

“I was grateful for the opportunity to make my debut in Dunedin. That was a special moment. And then to be involved in all three games is something I didn’t expect. My mindset going into the series was to take every chance and contribute in any way I can.

“International test footy is a different level than what I’m used to. The detail and execution is second to none. The pace and physicality is another whole level. Our trainings are designed to prepare us for that but it’s a different story when the bright lights go on and you’re on the field. That’s when it actually hits you.

“Being surrounded by a lot of good players, it becomes about game awareness and smarts. That’s where you make the biggest growth. I hope that’s what I did.”

There was never any sense Holland was overawed against France as he showcased his lineout ability and seemingly insatiable work-rate by hitting a staggering 52 rucks in the third test.

“The primary job of a lock is to do the unseen grunt work. Often that means hitting rucks, making tackles and cleaning. The coaches and team around me makes my job easy. In that third test I managed to go through a few breakdowns.”

After achieving his lifelong dream, Holland has quickly reset his goals to ensure his trajectory continues.

The 22-year-old prospect could feasibly enjoy a decade-long career in the black jersey but he’s in no mood to stand still.

“This is just the start. I’ve still got a very long road ahead of me. This is a high performance space where you need to be ambitious. My personal goals are more personal to me but it’s making sure I increasingly contribute and hopefully one day I can look back on my career and have a legacy in the jersey and a stamp on that lock jersey.

“It can be taken away as easily as it was given to you. There’s a lot of talent around the country. I’m just trying to get better every day. That’s how I operate.”

A first test against the Pumas in Argentina promises to add another chapter to Holland’s rapid development – and another chance to inspire those watching on from the Netherlands.

“Argentinian rugby teams have made great strides in the last five years.

“They’re not the underdog anymore, they’re a well respected team with their physicality and the flow of their game. Our goal is to disrupt that. We’re out here to make a statement so we’re looking forward to the challenge.”

All Blacks v Argentina

9.15am, Sunday

For live commentary join Elliott Smith on Newstalk ZB, Gold Sport and iHeartRadio. Or catch the ACC commentary on their iHeartRadio stream.

Live updates: nzherald.co.nz.

Liam Napier is a Senior Sports Journalist and Rugby Correspondent for the New Zealand Herald. He is a co-host of the Rugby Direct podcast.