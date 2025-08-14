Advertisement
All Blacks v Argentina: Fabian Holland seeks to inspire in fourth straight start

Liam Napier
By
Senior Sports Journalist·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Former All Black Ian Jones joins Ryan Bridge on Herald NOW. Video / Herald NOW
By Liam Napier in Cordoba

Fabian Holland has a message to share with rugby’s aspiring youth in the Netherlands as he fast becomes a staple of the starting All Blacks team.

Holland seeks to continue his immediate impact this weekend as he starts his fourth successive test – this time

