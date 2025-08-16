“It’s great being back in Argentina and preparing for a Rugby Championship. We were watching Australia closely in that Lions series, and Argentina knocked off the British and Irish Lions at the Aviva, which is no mean feat. South Africa are world No 1 so the next six weeks are certainly something to look forward to,” Barrett told the Herald.

“For the most part of last year’s Rugby Championship we felt we were in a great position for three quarters of those games. There were two tests against South Africa where we didn’t finish the way we wanted when we were up and probably should’ve got home. We had our challenges against Argentina in Wellington and corrected that a week later.

“We want to go and win it this year. We didn’t enjoy where we finished last year.”

Robertson’s first season at the helm marked the largest All Blacks management change in two decades, and the new group had to absorb some harsh lessons in the spotlight, on the job.

Further upheaval was evident mid-year, too, when assistant coach Leon MacDonald abruptly departed, with Tamati Ellison promoted to join Robertson’s coaching team.

“Last year had its challenges in this environment with a lot of change,” Barrett said. “We feel like we’re heading in the right direction now. Each week helps.

“Whether you like it or not there’s a feeling out period at this level. It’s a tough level to have to go and learn because there are small margins in international rugby with a high calibre of players and coaches all over the world. If you’re a little bit off, you get found out. We weren’t far off last year.

“We had a great French series. There’s an expectation to win but then when you win, I feel the NZ public and media then question the how and by how much.

“We were fully aware of a great French side with a wealth of Top 14 experience, which is one of the strongest competitions in the world. To close some of those games out, when we were in similar positions in last year’s Rugby Championship, we learnt a lot.”

The next chance to provide definitive proof of that growth arrives against the Pumas. Barrett has experienced the challenges the emotionally charged locals pose on home soil and, alongside other All Blacks senior leaders, he has shared that knowledge with the greener members of the squad – eight of whom play in Argentina for the first time this weekend.

“A lot of the younger guys haven’t had the luxury of travelling over here to play the Jaguares with them being out of Super Rugby, so learning to deal with the travel, trying to upskill and teach them what they’re going to expect on Saturday and what we’re walking into, which is a great international side who are proud with a lot of emotion.

“A lot of the Pumas just want one crack at the All Blacks once in their career. We’ve got to match that level and go up to where they’re going to be. We’re fully aware of that challenge.”

While the Pumas savoured three successes in the past five years against the All Blacks, Robertson’s men seek to maintain their 16-match unbeaten record in Argentina.

“It’s not something we’ve drawn on but we’re a side that speaks about performing away from home. That means something to us because it’s challenging. Here in Cordoba we’re in a place none of the squad other than Razor have travelled to so it’s unfamiliar territory but it’s 80 minutes of rugby.”

Barrett’s combination with Proctor is well established at the Hurricanes but after two tests as a starting combination – since Rieko Ioane’s shift to the wing – it remains in its infancy for the All Blacks.

The duo has all the makings of a complementary yin and yang pairing, with Barrett injecting the physical edge and Proctor offering silky touches to provide for his outsides, but at this stage they need time to showcase their best on the test scene.

“Billy is an outstanding rugby player. I enjoy every opportunity I get to play alongside him. To truly understand his game the best place to watch from is in the stands. You don’t get to see all the work he does. He covers so much ground. I love the way he plays.

“Defensively he’s tough. He’s got great skills, great athlete. He’s played a handful of games in the black jersey. Hopefully he stays healthy and continues to perform and you’ll see the best rugby ahead of him.”

Liam Napier is a Senior Sports Journalist and Rugby Correspondent for the New Zealand Herald. He is a co-host of the Rugby Direct podcast.