Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium
Updated

All Blacks vs Argentina: Scott Robertson focuses on strong finish for Rugby Championship

Gregor Paul
By
Rugby analyst·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

From left: Will Jordan, Fabian Holland, Scott Robertson, Billy Proctor and Du’Plessis Kirifi. Photos / Photosport; Smartframe

From left: Will Jordan, Fabian Holland, Scott Robertson, Billy Proctor and Du’Plessis Kirifi. Photos / Photosport; Smartframe

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

THE FACTS

  • In 2024, the All Blacks struggled in the last 20 minutes of tests, scoring seven points and conceding 50.
  • Scott Robertson’s team selection aims to improve final-quarter performance with key changes in the backline.
  • Beauden Barrett’s strategic play and new player roles are expected to enhance attack and defence.

In this age of near-infinite statistical data collection, there are all sorts of rabbit holes to go down in the pursuit of game analysis and determining where a team might be coming up short.

In trying to get to the bottom of why the All Blacks only won

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save