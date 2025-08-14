Scott Robertson names his All Blacks squad for the Rugby Championship test against Argentina.

All Blacks v Argentina, Rugby Championship opener, 9.15am, Sunday, Mario Alberto Kempes Stadium, Cordoba

Scott Robertson’s side begin their Rugby Championship campaign with two tests in Argentina, the first of which in Cordoba, in the foothills of the Sierras Chicas. The Pumas handed Robertson his first defeat last season, just their third win over the All Blacks.

All Blacks v Argentina history

Played - 39

All Blacks won - 35

Argentina won - 3

Draws - 1

All Blacks points scored - 1506

Argentina points scored - 554

All Blacks’ record in Argentina

1985 - All Blacks 33 Argentina 20, Buenos Aires

1985 - All Blacks 21 Argentina 21, Buenos Aires

1991 - All Blacks 28 Argentina 14, Buenos Aires

1991 - All Blacks 36 Argentina 6, Buenos Aires

2001 - All Blacks 24 Argentina 20, Buenos Aires

2006 - All Blacks 25 Argentina 19, Buenos Aires

2012 - All Blacks 54 Argentina 15, La Plata

2013 - All Blacks 33 Argentina 15, La Plata

2014 - All Blacks 34 Argentina 13, La Plata

2016 - All Blacks 36 Argentina 17, Buenos Aires

2017 - All Blacks 36 Argentina 10, Buenos Aires

2018 - All Blacks 35 Argentina 17, Buenos Aires

2019 - All Blacks 20 Argentina 16, Buenos Aires

2023 - All Blacks 41 Argentina 12, Mendoza

All Blacks v Argentina line-ups

All Blacks side:

Named 8.30am Friday

Argentina side:

Named Friday

Rugby Championship squad

Forwards: Bautista Bernasconi, Francisco Coria Marchetti, Pedro Delgado, Juan Martin Gonzalez, Santiago Grondona, Marcos Kremer, Pablo Matera, Franco Molina, Julian Montoya, Joaquin Oviedo, Lucas Paulos, Guido Petti, Pedro Rubiolo, Ignacio Ruiz, Joel Sclavi, Nahuel Tetaz Chaparro, Mayco Vivas, Boris Wenger.

Backs: Thomas Bathrobe, Simon Benitez Cruz, Mateo Carreras, Santiago Chocobares, Lucio Cinti, Bautista Delguy, Benjamin Elizalde, Gonzalo Garcia, Rodrigo Isgro, Juan Cruz Mallia, Iganacio Mendy, Agustin Moyano, Justo Piccardo, Geronimo Prisciantelli.

Form guide (past five tests)

All Blacks: W, W, W, W, L

Argentina: W, L, L, W, L

All Blacks v Argentina - last time they met

All Blacks 42 Argentina 10, Eden Park

Rebounding in ruthless fashion from the first shock loss of Scott Robertson’s tenure, the All Blacks delivered a clinical, backs-to-the-wall response at Eden Park to square this year’s ledger with the Pumas.

In challenging conditions, after heavy rain throughout the day, the All Blacks scored five first-half tries to put the result to bed by halftime.

From an individual standpoint Will Jordan, in his first test start since shoulder surgery, delivered an immediate reminder of his class by proving a constant threat. Ardie Savea with his carrying, Tupou Vaa’i, in Scott Barrett and Patrick Tuipulotu’s absence, impressed and Tamaiti Williams, other than one scrum penalty, nailed his starting elevation.

Beauden Barrett slotted into first five-eighths for the final half-an-hour to reignite the debate about whether he or McKenzie should start there. Inside him, Cortez Ratima once again injected speed from the base.

All Blacks v Argentina referee

Frenchman Pierre Brousset is in charge of the test. His only previous All Blacks match was last year’s 29-11 win over Italy in Turin. The only time he’s been in charge of an Argentina test was the 67-27 home win over Australia last September. He most recently was referee for the British and Irish Lions win over the Brumbies.

All Blacks v Argentina TAB odds

All Blacks: $1.30 Draw: $21 Argentina: $3.40

All Blacks Rugby Championship schedule

August 16, 9.10am - All Blacks v Argentina, Mario Alberto Kempes Stadium, Cordoba

August 23, 9.10am - All Blacks v Argentina, Velez Sarsfield Stadium, Buenos Aires

Saturday, September 6, 7.05pm – All Blacks v South Africa, Eden Park, Auckland

Saturday, September 13, 7.05pm – All Blacks v South Africa, Sky Stadium, Wellington

Saturday, September 27, 5.05pm – All Blacks v Australia, Eden Park, Auckland

Saturday, October 4, 10.45pm – All Blacks v Australia, Perth

All Blacks v Argentina - how to follow the action

For live commentary of All Blacks v Argentina, join Elliott Smith on Newstalk ZB, Gold Sport and iHeartRadio.

Plus the Alternative Commentary Collective will be providing commentary on their iHeartRadio stream.

You can watch the game on Sky Sport 1 and it will be livestreaming on Sky Sport Now.

You can also find live updates at nzherald.co.nz.