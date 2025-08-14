Finlay Christie has held off competition from the uncapped Kyle Preston, and provides halfback cover off the bench. Damian McKenzie has been named on the bench in the No 22, and will cover both first-five and fullback.

Christie could have been seen as the safer option to start at halfback, given his big game experience - which includes a World Cup quarter-final, semifinal and final. However, Robertson has opted to back Ratima, who has been a mainstay of his squad selections since his debut last year.

Despite the temptation of handing a debut to Chiefs and Northland loose forward Simon Parker, Tupou Vaa’i has kept hold of the No 6 jersey, and starts at blindside flanker alongside Du’Plessis Kirifi and Ardie Savea. Samipeni Finau will provide loose forward cover from the bench.

“We’ve had a great week of training in Buenos Aires and the group is ready to go out and perform,” said Robertson.

“Scott and our leaders have led from the front and there’s a lot of focus and motivation in the group for the start of the campaign.

“We know the Pumas identity is a fast and physical game and we’ve selected a team that will embrace the occasion.

“It’s been 30 years since the All Blacks played in Cordoba and we are looking forward to the passion and energy of the home crowd.”

The All Blacks have never lost to Los Pumas in Argentina.

All Blacks: 1. Ethan de Groot, 2. Codie Taylor, 3. Fletcher Newell, 4. Scott Barrett (c), 5. Fabian Holland, 6. Tupou Vaa’i, 7. Du’Plessis Kirifi, 8. Ardie Savea, 9. Cortez Ratima, 10. Beauden Barrett, 11. Rieko Ioane, 12. Jordie Barrett, 13. Billy Proctor, 14. Sevu Reece, 15. Will Jordan

Reserves: 16. Samisoni Taukei’aho, 17. Ollie Norris, 18. Pasilio Tosi, 19. Patrick Tuipulotu, 20. Samipeni Finau, 21. Finlay Christie, 22. Damian McKenzie, 23. Anton Lienert-Brown.

Alex Powell is a sports journalist for the NZ Herald. He has been a sports journalist since 2016.