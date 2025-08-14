Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Updated

All Blacks v Argentina: Cortez Ratima wins race for No 9 jersey as Scott Robertson names strongest possible side

Alex Powell
By
Sports Journalist·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Former All Black Ian Jones joins Ryan Bridge on Herald NOW. Video / Herald NOW
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Scott Robertson is leaving nothing to chance for the All Blacks’ Rugby Championship opening test, and named his strongest possible matchday 23 for Sunday’s clash against Argentina in Cordoba.

For the first time in 2025, no debutants will take the field, despite the injury-enforced changes required after last month’s series

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save