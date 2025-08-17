Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Springboks v Wallabies: Rassie Erasmus gives blunt assessment of loss at Ellis Park

Christopher Reive
By
Senior Sports Journalist·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

The All Blacks have defeated the Argentina Pumas in a closely fought contest, 41-24. Video / Sky Sport
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Springboks coach Rassie Erasmus has given a blunt assessment of his side in their 38-22 loss to the Wallabies, saying the South African side “were just really dogs*** on the day.”

The Springboks shot out to a 22-0 lead in their Rugby Championship opener at Ellis Park in Johannesburg

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save