“We have worked hard and we have got a bit of confidence, but we are still building. Credit to the boys that they stuck in there, and the bench really added value.

“We had a bit of a slow start and the Boks started really fast, but we kinda knew that they would come at us hard.

“It is such a special moment, it is a tough ask to come here and play the world champions. We will gain a lot of confidence from this result.

“It will be another tough game next weekend (in Cape Town) and we will prepare hard. The Springboks are hurting and will want revenge.”

Australia flanker and man of the match Fraser McReight said: “We are euphoric. We spoke about not having won here since 1963, but we had quiet confidence and are building something special.

“South Africa are an unbelievable team and what an atmosphere here. We are just stoked to be to able to come back and win. I just tried to do my bit, but there is still plenty to work on.”

South Africa captain Siya Kolisi, a flanker playing at No 8 for the first time in a 94-Test career, said: “The things we worked on, like discipline and the breakdown, they did not work.

“We let ourselves down and it was unacceptable the way we performed, especially after a start like that.

“Yes, there were errors, but it was the breakdown -- we would get into their 22 and they would steal the ball.

“We took our foot off while they kept on fighting. We are not proud of that performance today.

“We will lift ourselves up and fight again next week. Whoever gets the opportunity to play must take it. Thank you to our supporters and sorry for the performance.”

Record four-time Rugby World Cup winners South Africa were unstoppable in the early stages on a grey evening at Ellis Park with scrum-half Grant Williams playing a key role.

His perfectly weighted box kicks allowed the Springboks to establish an aerial advantage and the power of the forwards had the visitors reeling.

When Kolisi crossed for the third try it was hard to imagine what was to follow in the first game of the southern hemisphere championship season.

The first hint that a stunning revival was imminent came on 29 minutes when Pietsch scored. He was forced to retire injured soon after following a collision with Kolisi.

Australia dominated the second half, helped by endless basic errors from South Africa. When Wilson scored his second try on 64 minutes, Australia took a 24-22 lead.

The Springboks were let down by a lack of pace and by missed tackles on defence in the closing stages. Jorgensen and Wright took advantage to end a run of seven straight Wallaby losses in Johannesburg.