Wallabies v Springboks result: Australia stun South Africa to open Rugby Championship

AFP
4 mins to read

Sports journalists Bonnie Jansen and Christopher Reive join Ryan Bridge on Herald NOW.
Captain and No 8 Harry Wilson scored two tries as Australia staged a remarkable comeback to stun South Africa 38-22 in the 2025 Rugby Championship opener in Johannesburg.

Trailing by 22 points after 19 minutes, the Wallabies scored 38 unanswered points for a first victory over the Springboks in the

