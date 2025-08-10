The situation gives him a maximum of 13 tests, and the 2027 Super Rugby Pacific season with the Crusaders, to stake his case to regain the starting All Blacks reins.

Joining Newstalk ZB’s Weekend Sport with Jason Pine, former New Zealand coach Sir Steve Hansen said the 56-test All Black would add much-needed depth for the World Cup.

“We know he’s a quality player. He’s won many, many titles and five-eighths [are] your main computer, so he’s obviously doing a good job in the team he’s in,” Hansen said.

Mo’unga has one season left in his three-year contract with Japan Rugby League One side Toshiba Brave Lupus, where he has won back-to-back titles. Hansen is coaching against Mo’unga for Toyota Verblitz.

“He’s had a third and a second at a World Cup, so he’s obviously performed at those levels as well. It adds to the depth with Beauden playing really well, McKenzie playing well and Richie coming back, so yeah, you need depth to be able to win World Cups.”

But Hansen said Mo’unga will likely need to stake his case to earn back the No 10 jersey from Barrett and McKenzie.

Sir Steve Hansen (left) and Richie Mo'unga after the All Blacks' 66-3 win over Italy in November, 2018. Photo / Photosport

“Both of those young men are great All Blacks and they’re good men who have always put the team first, so they’ll be looking to play really well and make it really difficult for someone like Richie to get back in the team.

“I wouldn’t think it’s a given that Richie just walks straight back in, I think he has to earn the right just like the other two boys are having to earn the right.”

Asked if he thought Mo’unga would be prepared for test match rugby, Hansen referenced Japanese stints from Barrett, Ardie Savea and Jerome Kaino, who all played well upon their return.

“Jerome was pretty beat up when he left, so just getting the opportunity to mentally be in a different place and have different stimuli I think refreshed him, recharged his batteries, and I’m sure if you look at Richie, the same thing’s happening with him mentally.

“You’re under that constant pressure when you’re back in NZ, whereas here you’re just, you know, a body not somebody.

“Obviously test rugby is a big step up from Super Rugby or even Japanese rugby, it doesn’t matter where you go. The step up is big and you’ve got to be prepared for it, but we know that he’s been there before and he’s done the job before.

“I’ve got no doubt he’ll come back and play well.”

Benjamin Plummer is an Auckland-based reporter who covers sport and breaking news. He has worked for the Herald since 2022.