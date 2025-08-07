Ross departed the Chiefs at the completion of this year’s Super Rugby Pacific season to join the Queensland Reds through to the end of 2027.
“This team has meant so much to me and my family. I’m grateful for the opportunities I’ve been provided while wearing the jersey,” he said.
Ross added now was a “good time to do something different offshore”.
“The attraction with Australia is that I can go there and not be a foreign player. It’s appealing to also be close to family, because my partner and I now have our own family with young [17-month-old] Albie.”
Born in Gosford, New South Wales then returning with his Kiwi parents to New Zealand at age 8, Ross is in line to wear the Wallabies’ gold after a three-year stand-down period from his last All Blacks game.
Elsewhere, Schmidt has selected two other uncapped players in the 35-man squad to tour South Africa – Brumbies duo of halfback Ryan Lonergan and winger Corey Toole.
Veteran halfback Nic White has also been selected alongside Lonergan less than a week after announcing his retirement from international rugby.
Crusaders Super Rugby Pacific recruit James O’Connor will also travel, despite not featuring for the side in the British and Irish Lions series.
O’Connor, who helped steer the Crusaders to a record 15th Super Rugby title, last played for the Wallabies in 2022.
The Wallabies kick off their Rugby Championship campaign against South Africa in Johannesburg on August 17.
Wallabies Rugby Championship squad for South Africa:
Forwards: Angus Bell, Nick Champion De Crespigny, Nick Frost, Langi Gleeson, Tom Hooper, Fraser McReight, Josh Nasser, Zane Nonggorr, Brandon Paenga-Amosa, Billy Pollard, Tom Robertson, Aidan Ross, Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, Will Skelton, James Slipper, Carlo Tizzano, Taniela Tupou, Rob Valetini, Jeremy Williams, Harry Wilson.
Backs: Ben Donaldson, Tane Edmed, Josh Flook, Len Ikitau, Max Jorgensen, Andrew Kellaway, Ryan Lonergan, Tate McDermott, James O’Connor, Hunter Paisami, Dylan Pietsch, Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii, Corey Toole, Nic White, Tom Wright.
