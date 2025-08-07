The Black Caps are on their way to a big lead in their second test match against Zimbabwe and the Tall Blacks have won their second match of the Asia Cup. Video / Herald NOW

Former All Blacks prop Aidan Ross in line for Wallabies debut in Rugby Championship

Former All Blacks prop Aidan Ross is in line to make his debut for Australia after being selected in the Wallabies’ Rugby Championship squad to tour South Africa.

Australia’s Kiwi coach Joe Schmidt called the loosehead prop into his squad for the third and final test against the British and Irish Lions last week, but did not select him for the match-day side.

Ross, 29, played his only test for the All Blacks in 2022 during Ireland’s tour of New Zealand.

He made his debut off the bench on July 9 in a shock 23-12 loss in Dunedin before falling out of favour with selectors.