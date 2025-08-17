Advertisement
All Blacks v Argentina: World media react to Rugby Championship opening victory

NZ Herald
6 mins to read

The All Blacks have defeated the Argentina Pumas in a closely fought contest, 41-24. Video / Sky Sport
How the world’s media reacted to the All Blacks’ 41-24 victory over Los Pumas.

All Blacks’ ‘lapse in concentration’

Tony Harper, The Roar

The All Blacks, freshly restored to the summit of world rugby’s rankings, overcame a poor start to the second half to quell an Argentine uprising in their

