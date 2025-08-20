While the milestone falls away from home which prevents his children Ayla-May, Luca, Lily and parents Nathan and Christine from attending, Taylor’s wife Lucy will be in the stands to witness the occasion.

There’s a sense of symmetry, too, after Taylor scored a try off the bench in his test debut against the Pumas in Christchurch a decade ago.

“She’s one person who was there for the first test and she’ll be here for the 100th and hopefully many more years when all this is finished,” Taylor says of Lucy.

“She’s been a rock for me. She’s played the game of rugby, she understands that level of professionalism. She’s always made it clear I go about my business and she will make sure home is alright. I’m lucky in that regard.”

Codie Taylor ahead of his test debut against Argentina in 2015. Photo / Photosport

While celebrations are on hold for now, as completing an unbeaten two-test tour of Argentina assumes priority, Taylor allows a moment of reflection as the influx of messages roll in this week.

“You’ve got to acknowledge and reflect on the people who have been there from the start to help me get to this point. It’s pretty special. I’m very grateful for the years I’ve had in this jersey and what’s ahead.”

Taylor’s dream of cracking the professional rugby ranks started when he moved home to Levin as an 11-year-old who, to that point, played league on Brisbane’s outskirts.

He played loosehead prop, a bit of flanker, before eventually transitioning to hooker at Horowhenua College where his father was an influential presence as coach of his first XV and age-grade representative teams. Taylor recalls fond memories of watching his mother play netball, too.

“The gym sessions dad used to come along to when I was 15, 16 thinking I knew what I was doing but didn’t really. I’m grateful for having such a supportive family.”

In his final year at Horowhenua, Taylor had the chance to join Canterbury when Angus Gardiner, the manager of his New Zealand under 17 team, instigated some inside trading by telling former Crusaders hooker Matt Sexton to recruit him.

But after connecting with Braeden Whitelock, Taylor elected to spend an additional year at Feilding High School where the four Whitelock brothers, three of whom played for the All Blacks, and Aaron Smith had emerged.

Exposure to the top echelons of high school rugby, playing Christchurch Boys’ and Mt Albert Grammar, refined Taylor’s hooking skills.

The following year he made Christchurch home. While he eventually savoured seven titles with the Crusaders, he needed time to prove himself.

“I always saw it as an opportunity to go and rub shoulders with the best. I felt if I could make my way to the top against the best I would be in a good place.

“It took a while to crack it into Super Rugby. I was in the wider squad in 2011 and I didn’t play until 2013. I only played a handful of games until 2015 and that’s when my career took off.

“It was hard at the time. You think you’re ready but I probably wasn’t. Looking back now it was a good time for me to work out how to play hooker properly, to learn my craft, and it paid off.”

Indeed it did. Debuting in 2015, in arguably the greatest All Blacks team of all time, Taylor immersed under the tutelage of Keven Mealamu and Dane Coles in a team that achieved history as the first to claim successive World Cup crowns.

“That was a legendary team. I knew I was there to learn and I wouldn’t get much time to play but it was exciting to be a part of. Looking back now there’s guys there that you’ll remember forever.”

Watching, competing with the vastly experienced Mealamu and the trailblazing Coles proved formative in Taylor’s development.

“They’ve been a massive influence on my career. I only played with Kevy that one year but his support and the way he went about things… he’s someone everyone in this team would say they looked up to. He’s one of our legends on the wall.

“And the same with Colesy. I’ve known him since I was 17 being a ‘Nua boy as well. The way he played you based your game off what he was doing with that explosive third or fourth midfield back but then he did his role at the set piece really well so I’m thankful for them.”

These days Taylor has progressed from understudy to mentor - and kaea (haka leader) - with Samisoni Taukei’aho, Brodie McAlister, Asafo Aumua and George Bell soaking up his guidance while pushing to claim the mantle.

“Professional rugby is like that. There’s always people coming and going. I hope they have been able to say I’ve been supportive and helped them grow and develop. I remember Brodie coming through the academy, we’ve had some early times together when he reached out. Those things were set from players before me so you want to return the favour as you get older.

“I’m 34 now and it’s gone fast but there’s still more to give.”

Any mature athlete must evolve. There’s a delicate process to nurturing the best from battered bodies to compete at the highest level.

Taylor can’t roll out of bed and immediately leap into action or train like he’s chasing a CrossFit title anymore. He’s learnt to set the ego aside and adapt his approach to nutrition and recovery.

In terms of performance, though, Taylor remains one of the All Blacks’ most consistent, reliable assets as he continues to set standards with his set-piece excellence and influential involvement. And, yet, somehow, he remains a somewhat underrated presence by some.

“Every year has different challenges. I’ve reached this milestone but it has been a zig-zag journey. It hasn’t all been smooth but it’s helped me get to where I am now.

“Each year you learn something new about yourself and what’s working for you. I can’t train the way I did three years ago. I’ve learnt that now with the support of [trainer] Nic Gill. They’ve made that pretty clear and I’ve taken that onboard. I pride myself on workrate. I’ve always been one to try to do that in training so I can get that on the field but then there’s the off-field stuff too.

“Having a family now you’ve got to do all you can within the rugby world and be able to come and be a father and be present. I’ve learnt that over the last few years, too, which has helped me grow.”

Notching a century for the All Blacks doesn’t happen by chance. Achieving that feat demands unseen dedication, discipline and sustained desire.

Taylor embodies those qualities. And with the World Cup in 2027 on the horizon, he’s far from done yet.

“There will be a bit of emotion afterwards. I’m grateful I’m still here. I’ve learnt over the last couple of years it’s a blessing to be part of this group. Even now my mindset is to make sure I get stuck in.”

Such an attitude has carried Taylor to sit among the greats of the New Zealand game.

All Blacks to reach 100 tests

Richie McCaw, Mils Muliana, Keven Mealamu, Tony Woodcock, Dan Carter, Ma’a Nonu, Kieran Read, Sam Whitelock, Owen Franks, Aaron Smith, Beauden Barrett, Brodie Retallick, Sam Cane.

Liam Napier is a Senior Sports Journalist and Rugby Correspondent for the New Zealand Herald. He is a co-host of the Rugby Direct podcast.