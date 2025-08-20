Advertisement
All Blacks v Argentina: Codie Taylor reflects ahead of joining All Blacks centurion club

Liam Napier
By
Senior Sports Journalist·NZ Herald·
7 mins to read

All Blacks hooker Codie Taylor reflects on his career ahead of his 100th test in Argentina this weekend.
By Liam Napier in Buenos Aires

From Levin to Christchurch to the international stage, Codie Taylor never envisioned joining the All Blacks centurions club.

“I still can’t even fathom this is my life,” Taylor tells the Herald in Buenos Aires as he prepares for his 100th test this weekend.

