Scott Robertson has made no secret of his penchant to harness big men in his forward pack – and the 1.97m, 119kg Parker fits that bill.

Robertson described Parker as accurate and intimidating after selecting him in the Rugby Championship squad.

Parker joined the All Blacks in Argentina late after completing his injury comeback with Northland but he now appears set to earn his maiden test boarding pass against the Pumas.

The All Blacks are likely to be intent on blooding Parker to further bolster their loose forward depth, before confronting the Springboks in successive home tests on their return from Argentina.

Parker has largely been billed as a blindside flanker but he featured regularly at No 8 for the Chiefs.

All Blacks assistant coach Tamati Ellison offered a nod to Parker’s strengths after the team trained in driving rain at the San Isidro club in the Argentina capital on Tuesday (local time).

Simon Parker started the NPC campaign with Northland before being called into the All Blacks. Photo / Getty Images

“He’s a big lump of a lad,” Ellison said. “I’m not looking forward to holding the hit shield and getting some grappling in with him. He’s a big man, really thick. He’ll be very passionate this week.”

Chiefs teammate Tupou Vaa’i, who is expected to continue his switch from lock to blindside this weekend, backed Parker to make an immediate impact.

“He’s a good bugger,” Vaa’i said. “I’ve seen him work extremely hard over the years in Super. The thing I like about him is he’s accurate with his actions. He’s got a big frame and he knows how to carry the ball well. If he does get his opportunity this weekend, I’ll be right behind him, making sure I’m there to help him prepare well so if he does get on, he puts his best foot forward for the team.”

Sititi painted Parker as a gentle giant who embraces the enforcer tag once he crosses the white lines.

“He’s one of the kindest blokes you’ll come across. He’s a proud husband and father now. He enjoys a good laugh but knows when to turn the switch on,” Sititi said. “He’s a hard worker, a very good ball player.

“Like we’ve seen throughout the Chiefs season, he’s able to do the hard work and do the fancy stuff when he needs to. It’s great to see him in this environment. He’s deserved it. When it’s his time, we’ll get around him and I’m sure he’ll make the most of it.”

Robertson has ushered in 16 rookies since assuming charge of the All Blacks last year and Parker may not be the only freshman on the verge of adding to that group, as the All Blacks selectors ponder their options to replace Anton Lienert-Brown, after he returned home with concussion.

Chiefs second five-eighths Quinn Tupaea or Highlanders co-captain Timoci Tavatavanawai could fill Lienert-Brown’s void on the bench but Ellison indicated the All Blacks have also been impressed by Carter, who Robertson dubbed the fastest player in New Zealand, since he joined the squad in Argentina.

Despite Finlay Christie’s struggles off the bench last week, Preston appears unlikely to be included at this stage.

“Leroy has been on top of his toes. He’s got so much energy and so much bounce, he’s great for the group,” Ellison said. “K.P. is super fit. He’s got his head down at the moment, chipping away and doing what he needs to do.”

With Sititi, Parker and Vaa’i expected to complement the loose forward mix, the All Blacks could opt to include Josh Lord as specialist locking cover to fill Patrick Tuipulotu’s void on the bench, after he also returned home for surgery on the facial fracture he suffered in last week’s opening bonus-point Rugby Championship victory.

