Williams, 25, and Sititi, 22, are quintessential modern-day forwards.

Wallace Sititi, pictured playing against Italy last year, was named the All Blacks player of the year in his rookie test season. Photo / Photosport

Sititi burst on to the scene in his rookie Super Rugby season last year to demand inclusion in the All Blacks squad after a standout performance in the Chiefs’ semifinal victory against the Hurricanes in Wellington.

He was eased into the test arena, only after injuries forced the All Blacks’ hand, but once given his maiden start against the Springboks in South Africa, Sititi consistently turned heads.

With quick feet, pace, power, lineout ability and offloading skill, Sititi is a lethal asset at his best. His rookie test season finished with him receiving World Rugby’s breakthrough and the All Blacks player of the year awards.

This year, though, has been blighted by injury setbacks with ankle surgery ruling him out of the All Blacks season to this point after he played through the pain during the Chiefs’ run to the Super Rugby final.

Williams, after a compelling Super Rugby season that helped the Crusaders reclaim the title, also played through knee ligament damage in the final that then required surgery.

An all-court prop, Williams is a powerhouse scrummager who backs that up with his mobility, ball skills and ability to play big minutes.

“The last time we saw them they were on fire at the end of last year on the northern tour,” All Blacks assistant coach Jason Holland said.

“Tamaiti is in great nick. He’s raring to go and will be a massive boost to us. The boys have stepped in and done really well but there’s something about Tamaiti with his size and dynamic scrummaging plus around the field.

“Hopefully Wally is good to go and back to where he was as well to get that dynamic X-factor from him and whoever he’s with in our loosies. It’s pretty exciting to put together plans to get the ball in his hands.”

The All Blacks may elected to retain Ethan de Groot in a starting capacity for now and reintroduce Williams from the bench. Either way, Ollie Norris will drop out of the squad.

The All Blacks dominated the Pumas scrum in Cordoba and a one-two de Groot-Williams combination would strengthen their sustained set-piece push.

Sititi could slot straight in at No 8 but after minimal rugby this year the All Blacks may elect to manage him off the bench, too. Ardie Savea is, though, expected to switch from the back of the scrum to openside flanker, with Du’Plessis Kirifi moving to the bench.

Like captain Scott Barrett, who played 55 minutes in his comeback from a month-long injury-enforced absence, All Blacks coach Scott Robertson indicated Williams and Sititi’s minutes will be restricted.

“They’ve had a couple of really good training weeks [with] the loads, time on feet,” Robertson said.

Scott Robertson says the scrummaging for Tamaiti Williams and the running metres for Wallace Sititi have been critical for the All Blacks. Photo / Photosport

“The scrummaging for Tamaiti and the running metres for Wallace have been really critical for us. They’ve hit those [targets]. Obviously it’s a bit of management, they’re not going to go 80, are they? Tamaiti could, but that’s not optimum when you first come back. But they’re fit and healthy and will be on managed minutes.”

After maintaining his switch from lock to blindside flanker Tupou Vaa’i offered an insight into Williams and Sititi’s readiness to return after competing with them on the training field in Buenos Aires.

“They’ve got itchy feet. They’ve been out for a long time now. You could see it at training today they were in the mixer for everything,” Vaa’i said. ”They got told to slow down a couple of times from [All Blacks trainer Nic] Gill. It will be awesome to see them back this week. Wally was the breakthrough player of the year last year so he’s got a great skill set.

“Tamaiti, especially in our scrum, that’s his key area. You’ve seen in the weekend that battle up front with our front-row, so it would be good to bring someone like him back into the mix.”

Aside from their on-field contributions, Williams and Sititi’s returns will strengthen the All Blacks’ bench that largely lacked decisive impact in last week’s second-half fade.

Liam Napier is a Senior Sports Journalist and Rugby Correspondent for the New Zealand Herald. He is a co-host of the Rugby Direct podcast.