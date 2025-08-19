Liam Napier details the latest on the All Blacks from Buenos Aires. Video / NZ Herald

All Blacks lock Patrick Tuipulotu will return home for surgery after suffering a facial fracture during the opening Rugby Championship victory in Cordoba last weekend.

Tuipulotu emerged off the bench in the 55th minute of the All Blacks’ 41-24 win over the Pumas and, while he finished the match, the Blues captain suffered a head clash with one of Argentina’s props.

After the match Tuipulotu spent time in Cordoba hospital where he was checked and cleared of serious damage and concussion but he was ruled out of this weekend’s rematch with the Pumas.

Further scans in Buenos Aires on Monday revealed a facial fracture that requires surgery and will sideline Tuipulotu for six weeks post surgery.

Despite the unfortunate setback that initially left Tuipulotu with a dent in his face, an injury more common with mountain bikers, the second-rower is in positive spirits.