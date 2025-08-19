Advertisement
Updated

All Blacks v Argentina: Patrick Tuipulotu to return to New Zealand with facial fracture

Liam Napier
By
Senior Sports Journalist·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

Liam Napier details the latest on the All Blacks from Buenos Aires. Video / NZ Herald
All Blacks lock Patrick Tuipulotu will return home for surgery after suffering a facial fracture during the opening Rugby Championship victory in Cordoba last weekend.

Tuipulotu emerged off the bench in the 55th minute of the All Blacks’ 41-24 win over the Pumas and, while he finished the match, the

