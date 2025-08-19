“I didn’t realise he took the head knock until after the game,” All Blacks lock and loose forward Tupou Vaa’i said.
“He shot over to the hospital to get checked out and now he’s okay. I hope when he goes home, his surgery goes well and he recovers well.”
All Blacks midfielder Anton Lienert-Brown is also returning home after failing his HIA suffered in a late head clash tackle that earned him a yellow card.
Lienert-Brown’s length of absence is uncertain at this stage while he works through the return-to-play protocols.
Chiefs midfielder Quinn Tupaea or Highlanders co captain Timoci Tavatavanawai are in line to replace Lienert-Brown on the All Blacks bench.
Losing Tuipulotu‘s experience and consistently powerful contributions is a bigger blow, particularly with two home tests against the Springboks in mind.
This week at least the All Blacks have ample cover after using three locks in their starting team - Scott Barrett, Fabian Holland and Vaa’i - in recent tests.
Liam Napier is a senior sports journalist and rugby correspondent for the New Zealand Herald. He is a co-host of the Rugby Direct podcast.