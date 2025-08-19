Advertisement
All Blacks v Argentina: Rugby expert Elliott Smith answers readers’ questions

Elliott Smith
By
Rugby Commentator and Deputy Sports News Editor - Newstalk ZB·nzme·
13 mins to read

Liam Napier details the latest on the All Blacks from Buenos Aires. Video / NZ Herald
After Sunday’s 41-24 win over Argentina in Cordoba, All Blacks coach Scott Robertson has a lot to consider in picking his side for the second test in Buenos Aires. Newstalk ZB rugby expert Elliott Smith answers readers’ queries on the state of the team.

Reader question: There’s been a lot

