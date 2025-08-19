We haven’t seen the latter develop with the All Blacks as yet, with time and space at a premium at international level. International rugby is currently based around the forwards and you’d be silly not to embrace that, even if it may not spread the rugby gospel as you’d like.

Reader question: Which wingers should we pick? – Simon A.

E.S. replies: For this test, I’d like to see Leroy Carter get a chance. He’s a real point of difference with his pace. Rieko Ioane appears to be struggling to find his feet on the wing. Emoni Narawa is worthy of another look as well, but the All Blacks appear reluctant to use him. You’d suspect Caleb Clarke, with his ability under the high ball, would come back into the reckoning for South Africa (if fit). I’d like to see Carter and Narawa this week – but I wouldn’t lock them in long-term.

Reader question: Tamaiti Williams and Wallace Sititi straight in, they need 60 minutes in their legs. Simon Parker to the bench at least, though I would start him to see what he has – if it goes wrong, drag him for Samipeni Finau or Tupou Vai’i. With Patrick Tuipolotu out, it looks like Josh Lord to the bench, but Holland has played 310 minutes near enough and probably needs a rest, at least to the bench.

Rieko Ioane unfortunately looks lost, down on confidence and form; give him a break. Unfortunately, Will Jordan is both our best fullback and wing. Jordie Barrett to fullback, Jordan to wing, Timoci Tavatavanawai to No 12. – Joe M

E.S. replies: New Zealand-based media have just jumped off a Zoom with Scott Robertson where it was suggested Wallace Sititi and Tamaiti Williams would be back, albeit managed. I would start Williams and Sititi this week and give them the opportunity to get time under their belt ahead of South Africa. If both return to the kind of test form they were in last year, they’ll bolster a pack already looking pretty good.

Reader question: I can’t understand why our players are struggling to collect the high balls in the air when on offer. This is surely something that is trained for regularly, but we still manage to look vulnerable, which the opposition also seems to pick up on. This is one aspect that Caleb Clarke certainly has improved in his game. More training needed? – Mike C.

E.S. replies: I think part of this is down to Super Rugby Pacific not really being a huge aerial game (although this year kicking was probably up). Clarke has managed to develop that really nicely. We’ve seen teams go to the air way more in tests over the past decade to move the contestable ball in broken play and New Zealand haven’t really kept up with that. I was watching the 2011 and 2015 games versus Argentina last week on Sky and it’s noticeable just how different the game looks and feels these days, especially aerially.

Do the All Blacks need to look at someone from AFL like Mick (the Kick) Byrne or the next generation of him to come back in?

Reader question: Why do the selectors go for the conservative approach, particularly when selecting the backs, when they have great talent to be implemented? For example, giving Leroy Carter or Kyle Preston a chance. Otherwise, why take them on tour? – Matthew W.

E.S. replies: I think there’s a couple of factors, Matthew – test rugby is tighter than it’s ever been – so opportunities to rotate players in certain-victory games are fewer than ever. This feeds into giving the same players opportunities.

It does feel All Blacks rugby has been too conservative over the past decade – would a Nehe Milner-Skudder get a chance in 2025, for example? I think people wanted bold selections and strategy from Scott Robertson – Wallace Sititi is probably the best example of that so far.

Reader question: Was the Springboks performance a one-off or are the Wallabies the real deal? Maybe some answers next weekend.

As far as the ABs are concerned, what’s the best make-up of the bench to get the best impact? – David L.

E.S. replies: Jury’s still out for me on the Wallabies, David – but it’s great for the game to have them able to pull off those results. We need the Wallabies to be strong. I don’t think you’ll ever see South Africa play as bizarrely away from their strengths like that ever again, though. It was like aliens took hold of them for the second 40 minutes.

As for the bench, I don’t think the backs selection was quite right last week. Finlay Christie and Anton Lienert-Brown to me aren’t impact players – I’d like to see Kyle Preston this week, with Damian McKenzie and Timoci Tavatavanawai.

Reader question: Hi Elliott, as a long-time All Blacks fan, I’m not convinced at all with Rieko Ioane at wing or centre. Is there a chance (hoping) that when Leicester Fainga’anuku is available that he will take over at left wing? – Ross B.

E.S. replies: There’s definitely a chance, Ross. Robertson is a big fan and I think the stint in France has only done Fainga’anuku good – he’s spent most of it playing at No 13 for Toulon and has been strong there. I suspect by the end of the year, he’ll be a regular fixture in the All Blacks backline. If I had to guess, he’d start on the wing but could get a run at centre. Both positions feel contestable currently. I’d run him at wing initially.

Reader question: Re-examining the Wallabies v Springboks game, where do you think the South Africans lost the game after leading 22-0 after 17 minutes? Are there any clues from that result that the All Blacks could learn from in the September matches in New Zealand? – Neville M.

E.S. replies: Hi Neville, that’s a hard one. I don’t know if there’s anything the All Blacks can take from it because it was such an alien Springboks performance, especially in the last 40-50 minutes. I wonder if the Boks thought the game was done at 22-0 and began to trial a few things and it came undone. They’ll revert to their strengths this week and for the foreseeable future. To quote former All Blacks coach Sir Steve Hansen, it might be best for the Boks to “flush it down the dunny” ... or the “kakhuis” as the local lingo says.

Reader question: Two questions:

1.) What is the thinking behind having Anton Lienert-Brown on the bench if Rieko Ioane is playing, and can move into midfield if required? Lienert-Brown is not an impact player and doesn’t offer a point of difference.

2.) Can you see a case for Ruben Love on the bench instead of Damian McKenzie? – Craig N.

E.S. replies: Hi Craig, I tend to agree. Anton Lienert-Brown’s ability to cover 12 and 13 is valuable but for me he’s not the impact player that will win you a test match in the last 30. Quality player – possibly the best distributor in the country – but for mine, he either starts or isn’t in the 23.

Hard to mount the case for Ruben Love on the bench over Damian McKenzie currently – McKenzie has the test experience and Love was mixed in Hamilton. I’d like to see him more, but for South Africa, I think McKenzie still has that bench spot.

Reader question: I definitely want to see Wallace Sititi and Tamaiti Williams in straight away starting, with the Springboks Eden Park test in mind. I really do think they need to look at the backline. I would keep the centre pairing as it is, but the wings need to change. Neither offer much in my mind. I would like to see Leroy Carter brought in and perhaps think of moving Will Jordan to the wing and having Ruben Love come in at fullback. Your thoughts? – Bruce G.

E.S. replies: Hi Bruce, agreed on your first point: the backline still feels like a work in progress.

Sevu Reece finished well on the weekend, but feels like he’s still probably on borrowed time in the All Blacks. I was really impressed by Leroy Carter during Super Rugby Pacific – his sevens background makes a major difference on both sides of the ball. I’m unconvinced about shifting Will Jordan away from fullback, because it solves one issue but potentially creates another.

Perhaps Ruben Love could have a crack on the wing? And there’s Leicester Fainga’anuku to come back, too.

Reader question: How do you feel the midfield has gone so far and has anyone impressed you? Are there others you want to see given a chance? Is there a genuine concern around the lack of choices in our midfield? – Djuwita W.

E.S. replies: Interesting question, Djuwita. I think Jordie Barrett is clearly the first choice at No 12 by some distance, but the combination is unsettled. Billy Proctor is great at Super level but appears to be lacking the time and space at international level and hasn’t found a way around that. I think he’s worth persisting with as the quality is there.

Anton Lienert-Brown has never really nailed down a starting spot and the jury is out on Timoci Tavatavanawai. Quinn Tupaea playing No 12 only really doesn’t help his cause.

The elephant in the room is Leicester Fainga’anuku – will he come back at No 13 where he played for Toulon or does he fix the wing “problem”?

Reader question: Should the All Blacks move to a 6-2 forwards/backs split in the reserves for the Boks tests? We have the squad for it now with 14 top-class forwards and versatile backs. – Rick P.

E.S. replies: It’s worth a look, Rick – but I wouldn’t want to do it cold into the Boks tests. Give it a crack this weekend and see how it works. Robertson has previously left the door open.

Maybe Samisoni Taukei’aho, Ethan de Groot, Pasilio Tosi, Josh Lord, Simon Parker, Du’Plessis Kirifi, Kyle Preston and Damian McKenzie? Razor could even switch Preston for Leroy Carter, who has played 9, 11, 13 and 14, but that might be a little too bold for Buenos Aires.

Reader question: Hi, Elliott. Three quick ones for you:

1.) Mistakes are made in every game by every team, but what’s up with the All Blacks’ unusually high error count?

2.) Same question re: ill-discipline/penalty count.

3.) What’s with the obsession with substitutions? If the guys on the pitch are going well, why pull them off? Glaring case in point: bringing Finlay Christie on. Thanks mate – and I enjoyed the call with Ant Strachan on Sunday morning. – Floyd R.

E.S. replies: Gidday Floyd.

1.) Robertson wants the team to play quick, but it feels like that is currently at the detriment of their basic skills. Too much, too soon. We have to accept errors with the play-fast mentality, but these are errors players wouldn’t make at Super level. Untidy.

2.) Discipline flipped at halftime, the All Blacks had the better first 40, Argentina put pressure on the All Blacks in the 22 and they were forced into ill-discipline to stop conceding tries – this has been a hallmark of some Crusaders sides in the past (anything to stop the try). You have to be better at finding exits and not inviting referees to ping you.

3.) Agreed – Cortez Ratima looked good for the first 50 minutes and I felt he had another 10 in him at least. I think managing the bench at test level is still a work in progress for Robertson.

Thanks for listening to the call, Floyd!

Reader question: Can you tell me how the All Blacks are playing differently under Scott Robertson compared with under Ian Foster? There are a couple of new faces, but essentially a very similar team playing the same style, as far as I can tell. There’s a lot of talk about Robertson bringing in change ... but it looks like the same-old rugby to me. Attempting to play faster and making more errors is not a long-term winning formula. – Peter W.

E.S. replies: I think this year we’ve seen a change compared with last year, which seemed to be more of the same. The fast game plan isn’t working as they want it to as yet, but that is a noticeable difference – along with the use of props as backdoor players to set up the attack. It’s a (major) work in progress though, I agree. Do the All Blacks double down on the forwards style and back the backs to finish as they need to? Pragmatism in the current order of test rugby might be the play.

