Robertson’s system, though, where wingers are expected to be strong carriers of the ball as well as being prolific scorers, does leave room for a player of Ioane’s obvious class.

Admittedly, just four tests into 2025 – in which Ioane has played three – the 28-year-old is yet to truly rediscover the player he once was.

That’s not entirely on Ioane, given a general lack of attacking cohesion across the All Blacks’ backline, as evidenced in last weekend’s 41-24 victory over Argentina in Cordoba.

However, in a position as quantifiable as the wing, Ioane cannot afford to let any chance in the No 11 jersey pass him by.

In the past, the likes of Joe Rococoko, Julian Savea and Doug Howlett – the All Blacks’ record try-scorer – were moved sideways as soon as a better alternative presented itself.

But as Robertson builds towards the 2027 World Cup in Australia, Ioane’s value to the All Blacks is about more than just numbers on a spreadsheet.

“Rieko’s had experience on the wing,” said Robertson. “He’s gone from centre back to wing.

“His work rate is incredible. He leads a lot of our stats and our efforts that we code.

“We’ve been really impressed with him in that regard. We’re three tests in, he’ll get better and better with time, and combinations.

“He adds a different flavour to that wing. He’s a big, tall man and the aerial game is critical.

“He’s getting better each week.”

That doesn’t mean Robertson is without options. Chiefs flyer Leroy Carter looms as arguably this All Blacks’ squad’s most exciting selection, having been called in as injury cover for Caleb Clarke.

Having switched from sevens to 15s at the start of the year, the 26-year-old managed nine tries in 15 Super Rugby appearances, and proved to be one of the competition’s fastest players with ball in hand.

Elsewhere, Highlanders standout Timoci Tavatavanawai will be waiting in the wings to earn a second test cap, after making his debut in the 3-0 series sweep over France.

Therein lies Robertson’s dilemma. Does he build depth now, or play his best team every week to try to reclaim the Rugby Championship title, especially after South Africa’s shock loss to Australia?

“There’s now, and then there’s a future,” he said. “That’s the balance and the art of coaching and selection.

“They’re great players, who’ve had great Super competitions to give themselves a chance to be in the All Blacks and around the environment. You build that competition, that’s the key.

“Both Leroy and ‘Jim the Difference’ [Tavatavanawai], they’ve come in and we’ve got a few big tests in a row. Some guys need football, and they need to play together again.

“You have opportunities to build depth, for now and over this rugby cycle.”

Those backline struggles haven’t just impacted Ioane, either. The man who has replaced him in the No 13 jersey, Billy Proctor, is yet to truly hit the ground.

Despite being a standout for the Hurricanes in recent seasons, Proctor is yet to properly find his feet as a test centre, but has shone in patches.

In particular, his ability to distribute the ball from midfield – a trait Ioane perhaps lacked – has been sought-after by Robertson, especially given the playmaking responsibilities of Jordie Barrett at No 12.

As he does with Ioane, Robertson emphasises patience for Proctor to show his wares at the highest level.

“Billy’s got all the skills and capabilities,” he said. “Sometimes, especially in test footy, [you need to] just get your feet underneath you and feel confident.

“It takes time for people. He’s just a pass away, he’s getting better each week in reading the game with the combinations.

“You can see it when he plays at his top level. We’ve put a lot of time into him.

“But you have to stay the course with him, and trusting him, and [get him] believing in himself.”

