All Blacks identity crisis: Scott Robertson’s men caught between winning and entertaining in modern rugby – Gregor Paul

Gregor Paul
By
Rugby analyst·NZ Herald·
Gregor Paul
Opinion by Gregor Paul
Rugby analyst and feature writer
THE FACTS

  • The All Blacks beat Argentina 41-24 on Sunday.
  • Coach Scott Robertson believes in an expansive, high-speed game, but evidence suggests limitations in execution.
  • There’s debate on whether style or substance matters more to fans and the team’s identity.

Perhaps, now that the All Blacks are proving to be unexpectedly adept at playing low-risk rugby, it’s time for them to question their self-determined belief that they are obliged to entertain as much as they are to win.

It has been built into the wider narrative that New

