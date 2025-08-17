Advertisement
Rugby Championship: All Blacks victory in Argentina and Wallabies’ comeback win show competition will be strong – Phil Gifford

Phil Gifford
By
Contributing Sports Writer·NZ Herald·
6 mins to read

The All Blacks have defeated the Argentina Pumas in a closely fought contest, 41-24. Video / Sky Sport
THE FACTS

  • The Wallabies staged a remarkable comeback, defeating South Africa 42-37 after trailing 22-0.
  • The All Blacks overcame Argentina 41-24, with standout performances from Will Jordan and Cortez Ratima.
  • James O’Connor’s leadership was pivotal for the Wallabies, highlighting his career resurgence.

When the draw for this year’s Rugby Championship was announced, it seemed clear the pecking order in the competition would very quickly be established. Poor old Australia would get a thrashing at Ellis Park from South Africa, and the first-string All Blacks team would deal to Argentina in

