All Blacks captain Scott Barrett left the field after 55 minutes, replaced by Tuipulotu, but Ryan confirmed he’ll be fit and ready for the next test, saying Barrett was on managed minutes after returning from an Achilles injury.

“That was always the plan there but he’s got through really well. We’re really, pleased for how he played.”

Wallace Sititi and Tamaiti Williams are set to be fit for selection for this Sunday’s test but Ryan said there will be some tough selection calls in the coming days.

“We’ll get through tomorrow and then we’ll make that decision. We’ve got some decent selection conversations to have to be honest because the people in those positions are playing pretty well, so that’s healthy,” Ryan said.

All Blacks v Argentina

9.15am, Sunday

For live commentary join Elliott Smith on Newstalk ZB, Gold Sport and iHeartRadio. Or catch the ACC commentary on their iHeartRadio stream.

Live updates: nzherald.co.nz.