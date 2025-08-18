Liam Napier details the latest on the All Blacks from Buenos Aires. Video / NZ Herald

For the first time in almost 1400 days, the All Blacks have taken back the No 1 spot on the World Rugby rankings.

Heading into the opening round of the Rugby Championship, it felt almost impossible that the Springboks would be dethroned from the summit where they have sat since November last year.

Third-ranked Ireland also had a chance to take top spot despite not playing at the weekend – but required South Africa and New Zealand to both lose by more than 15 points.

Coming up against a world No 6-ranked Wallabies outfit that had just lost a British and Irish Lions series on home soil, the Springboks were clear favourites.

But after an Australian masterclass at Ellis Park in Johannesburg stunned South Africa 38-22, the top spot was the All Blacks’ to lose – only requiring a draw against the Argentines.