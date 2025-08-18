The All Blacks bagged a bonus point 41-24 victory against the Pumas to kick off their Rugby Championship campaign in Cordoba, holding off a spirited second-half comeback from the home side in front of a buoyant 55,725 crowd at Estadio Mario Alberto Kempes.
Two late tries off rolling mauls from replacement hooker Samisoni Taukei’aho pushed New Zealand beyond two scores after Argentina ran in two unanswered tries to start the second half.
It was back in November 2021 when the All Blacks last held the top spot – but were leapfrogged by South Africa after losing to Ireland 29-20.