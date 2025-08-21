Wallace Sititi seeks to raise the bar in All Blacks comeback

With power, pace, quick feet at the line and offloading skill, Sititi is among the most engrossing modern era talents to emerge.

Wallace Sititi in action against Japan last year. Photo / Photosport

This year, though, he’s endured knee and ankle surgery, the latter restricting him to eight games for the Chiefs.

Returning from the All Blacks bench this weekend marks his first match since he played through ankle pain in the Super Rugby final one month ago.

Tempering expectations is not in Sititi’s playbook, though. His sights are set on further elevating his status.

“It’s been a rollercoaster of a year,” Sititi says. “It started off with the knee and then rolling into the ankle injury. You could call it setbacks or, for me, I try to use it as opportunities to grow my game, work on my body.

“It allows me to take a step back. After last year it allowed me to reflect, work on things and when I do get the chance it’s back to enjoying it and playing better than I was last year.”

Sititi - named after Scottish hero William Wallace when his dad Semo couldn’t attend his birth in Samoa due to rugby commitments - debuted for the All Blacks off the bench against Fiji in San Diego last July.

Three tests later, after injuries hit the All Blacks loose forwards, he was thrust into start alongside Sam Cane and Ardie Savea in the narrow defeat to the Springboks in Cape Town.

From the outset there was no hint of nerves. Sititi took the test scene by storm, including a man of the match performance that turned heads with his breadth of skill at Twickenham.

Living up to the widespread hype generated by last year’s exceptional season might burden some. Not Sititi, though.

“It was a crazy ride. Being in the environment was crazy enough and then to play a few games, put in a few decent performances, I was really enjoying my footy.

“Yes, there’s pressure but the most pressure I feel is from myself. I’m someone that’s hard on myself; my performances and the way I live life. If you’re not getting pressure you’re not in the right spot. I look at pressure as a privilege but the main thing is trying to enjoy playing rugby.”

Sititi admits it was challenging to pull his head from the cloud during his whirlwind rookie All Blacks year but an upbringing with core values ensures he remains humble at heart.

“I think we all struggle with that at times but my mum gives me a good reminder here and there. She says ‘be humble son, put your feet on the ground’ and my faith brings me back down to earth too.

“Everything flowed quickly last year but that can all be taken away just as quick. It’s understanding that aspect, enjoying what you do, and reflecting every time you get the chance.”

There’s no hesitation, either, when Sititi is asked where his eye-catching range of skill for a big back-rower stems from. He immediately points to his father, the former Samoa captain who won 59 international caps as a loose forward.

Wallace Sititi made an immediate impact for the All Blacks. Photo / Photosport

“My father influenced that. Right from when I was young it was always ball in hand. Skill sets are what sets most forwards apart. He was always hard on me in that aspect. Even now we go in the backyard and we throw the ball around. He’s just as hard on me as when I was younger.

“I don’t remember him playing when I was younger but I’ve seen a bit of footage and he’s not too bad,” the eloquent Sititi says with a cheeky smirk.

“My mum was the one who told me if you do your best in every aspect that’ll push your chances and raise your profile. I take pride in being world-class in everything I do and my parents influenced that.”

One of four siblings, Sititi’s younger brother is emerging through the high school rugby ranks while sister Amarante, one of two head girls at Auckland Girls’ Grammar School, impressed in her provincial debut in the Farah Palmer Cup last week.

“We try and get out in the backyard as much as we can,” Sititi says of his siblings. “It brings you back down to earth and allows you to enjoy rugby.”

Other than strong family connections Sititi, like many within the All Blacks, leans on Ardie Savea’s guidance as they room together this week.

Other iconic All Blacks loose forwards inspired Sititi’s blended style, too, that extends to his presence at the lineout.

“Guys like Ardie in this environment he’s still striving, still thriving. I look at guys like Jerome Kaino and Kieran Read, his leadership, the way he led the team and the way he was consistent in his performances. Those three guys are crucial for me.”

Last year Sititi largely made his mark at blindside flanker, where he featured in six of his eight starts, but he seems destined to switch to the back of the scrum to utilise his speed.

“I enjoy playing eight and six. It’s about being able to be world class at both and wherever the coach puts me, wherever the team needs me, that’s where I’ll try my best.

“I want to get back out there and enjoy my footy and see where I can help the team improve and achieve the goals we’ve set for ourselves this year and continue to make my family proud.

“The fans here are crazy. We see them outside our hotel. There’s a lot of passion. I’d love to face that challenge against a quality Argentina side.”

Grounded, driven, intelligent, athletic, Sititi possesses all the qualities to leave an indelible imprint on the test scene for many years to come. He’s only 22, after all.

All he needs now is game time.

Liam Napier is a Senior Sports Journalist and Rugby Correspondent for the New Zealand Herald. He is a co-host of the Rugby Direct podcast.