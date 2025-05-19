World Rugby Breakthrough Player of the Year Wallace Sititi has committed for another two years with New Zealand Rugby and the Chiefs, signing a new contract until the end of 2027.
Considered one of the most exciting young players in world rugby, Sititi made his Super Rugby Pacific debut for the Chiefs last year and earned an All Blacks call-up a few months later before making his debut against Fiji in San Diego.
He became a key part of the All Blacks squad in 2024, starting the final seven tests of the season.
Last November, he was named World Rugby Breakthrough Player of the Year and All Blacks Player of the Year before missing the start of the Super Rugby Pacific season with a knee injury. He returned to action last month as the Chiefs prepare for a title run in the Super Rugby playoffs.