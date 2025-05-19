A proud Chief, Sititi is looking forward to many more games and says the team culture is a big part of his decision to stay.

“Everyone can see how well we gel as a team and how well we connect. The Chiefs took my family in with open arms and welcomed us right from the start. We really feel at home here. I know my parents and my family enjoy being part of the team culture just as much as I do.

“I love playing for the Chiefs. Their style of play suits me. There is still a lot of room for me to grow and develop as a player and I think the best place for me to do it is here in New Zealand with the Chiefs.”

Head coach Clayton McMillan says Sititi’s decision to re-sign is a major win for the club’s future.

“Wallace is one of the most dynamic young players in world rugby. He’s shown incredible resilience to overcome injury and come back even stronger.

“The energy, skill, and physicality he brings to every game is infectious. We’re stoked to have Wallace locked in and leading the next generation of Gallagher Chiefs.

“He brings a professionalism that lifts those around him, and he has strong leadership potential. He’s a player with a huge future and to have his commitment to the Chiefs gives me confidence in the environment we’ve built and where we’re heading as a club.”

Chris Lendrum, general manager professional rugby & performance at NZR added: “Wallace has made a great start to his professional career and is showing the promise and talent as a full international as he displayed when representing the New Zealand Under 20s in 2022.

“To receive the 2024 World Rugby Breakthrough Player of the Year award was recognition of Wallace’s athletic prowess, but also his dedication to constant improvement. We’re looking forward to a continuation of his growth over the next two years.”