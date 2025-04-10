While there are ongoing issues with the estate that I won’t go into here, it seems like a no-brainer there should be a statue of Lomu somewhere where people can pay their respects at Eden Park – if that is indeed going to remain our long-term rugby stadium. Yet the only statue that appears to exist of Lomu is the at the inexplicably popular Madame Tussauds in London – if it’s even still there.

World Rugby have a part to play in this too – it beggars belief that after the impact Lomu had in two World Cups the best player of the men’s tournament isn’t given the Lomu Medal. Fortunately, the Pasifika Rugby Hall of Fame have the Jonah Lomu Memorial Award for the best Pasifika rugby player. Others need to pay their respects.

A question...

The Hurricanes may well win tonight with Riley Hohepa at the helm, but what will have been learned compared to putting Ruben Love at 10? Coach Clark Laidlaw pondered out loud the possibility of such a move midweek, before deciding to stay with Hohepa for the crunch match.

Hohepa isn’t the future of the franchise and Love is. Whether he wears 10 on his back long term is moot, but starting Love at first five-eighths and giving him more time with ball in hand would have created more worries for the Crusaders than Hohepa – a player they had in their camp last year and didn’t retain this year. Love has the all-round game that has him capable of playing 10 and Hohepa – even if he’s third choice – doesn’t look like a championship-winning first five-eighths.

Ruben Love takes on Moana Pasifika in Super Rugby Pacific last month. Photo / Photosport

A suggestion...

I’m still trying to get my head around the curious scheduling of the Super Rugby Aupiki final this weekend. Putting it at 7.05pm on a Saturday when the rest of the competition has been in afternoon is puzzling. I’m a huge advocate for women’s rugby and genuinely believe it should march to the beat of its own drum without worrying what the blokes are doing. But for the casual fan choosing with their remote or their feet, the final should have clear air rather than jumping into a congested Saturday night of primetime sport with a men’s Super Rugby game and Auckland FC in action.

A prediction...

What the competition has made abundantly clear, though, is youth might be the key to the Black Ferns retaining their World Cup title later this year in England. Blues teenagers Taufa Bason and Braxton Sorensen-McGee have been two of the best players this season. They look ready for the world stage despite their age. Throw in some of the Sevens players and going full Baby Black Ferns along with some experience could be the key to knocking over the warhorses that England and others have.