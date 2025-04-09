In 2016, Mayhew was appointed an Officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit for his services to sports medicine.

Speaking to Newstalk ZB on the Mike Hosking Breakfast out of the UK, Fitzpatrick referred to Mayhew as a wonderful human being.

“I woke up this morning and had a number of messages on my phone about John,” said the former All Blacks captain.

“It brought a smile to my face because he was a big presence in my life. He was there for most of my All Blacks career and was my doctor for nearly 40 years.

“He put lots of stitches in my body. He had a calming influence, a real feel for the game and was very much part of the team on and off the field.”

Former All Blacks first-five Daniel Carter paid his respects on social media.

“The Doc was a true legend whose impact was felt by every team he worked with,” Carter said in an Instagram post. “I feel incredibly lucky to have been one of the players he supported.”

The Warriors plan to pay their respects to Mayhew in Sunday’s NRL clash against the Storm in Melbourne by wearing black armbands.

Mayhew’s first game for the Warriors was also against the Storm in the 2006 season opener.

Former captain Steve Price was among the former Warriors players who posted a message to social media.

“Can’t believe it. Condolences, prayers, thoughts and love to all family and friends,” said Price. “RIP Doc and thank you.”

Manu Vatuvei also shared a message to his Instagram story.

“Rest easy now Doc. Your memory lives on forever,” said Vatuvei. “Thank you for everything you did for me. Ofa atu brother.”