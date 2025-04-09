Advertisement
All Blacks greats pay respect to John ‘Doc’ Mayhew

NZ Herald
Former All Blacks doctor John Mayhew. Photo / Photosport

All Blacks greats Sean Fitzpatrick and Dan Carter are leading the tributes following the death of former team doctor John “Doc” Mayhew.

Mayhew passed away on Wednesday afternoon, aged 70 following recent heart complications.

He served as the All Blacks team doctor from 1988 to 2004, attending 131 tests and more than 200 matches across four World Cup campaigns.

Mayhew then joined the New Zealand Warriors prior to the 2006 NRL season, serving the club for 14 seasons before finishing at the end of the 2019 campaign.

He also had a stint at the Blues Super Rugby Pacific side and had served as the North Harbour Rugby Union’s doctor since 1985. He was made a life member of the union in 2015.

In 2016, Mayhew was appointed an Officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit for his services to sports medicine.

Speaking to Newstalk ZB on the Mike Hosking Breakfast out of the UK, Fitzpatrick referred to Mayhew as a wonderful human being.

“I woke up this morning and had a number of messages on my phone about John,” said the former All Blacks captain.

“It brought a smile to my face because he was a big presence in my life. He was there for most of my All Blacks career and was my doctor for nearly 40 years.

“He put lots of stitches in my body. He had a calming influence, a real feel for the game and was very much part of the team on and off the field.”

Former All Blacks first-five Daniel Carter paid his respects on social media.

“The Doc was a true legend whose impact was felt by every team he worked with,” Carter said in an Instagram post. “I feel incredibly lucky to have been one of the players he supported.”

The Warriors plan to pay their respects to Mayhew in Sunday’s NRL clash against the Storm in Melbourne by wearing black armbands.

Mayhew’s first game for the Warriors was also against the Storm in the 2006 season opener.

Former captain Steve Price was among the former Warriors players who posted a message to social media.

“Can’t believe it. Condolences, prayers, thoughts and love to all family and friends,” said Price. “RIP Doc and thank you.”

Manu Vatuvei also shared a message to his Instagram story.

“Rest easy now Doc. Your memory lives on forever,” said Vatuvei. “Thank you for everything you did for me. Ofa atu brother.”

