Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport

Hurricanes coach Clark Laidlaw considering first-five move for All Black Ruben Love

NZ Herald
3 mins to read

Ruben Love in action for the Hurricanes against the Chiefs. Photo / Photosport

Ruben Love in action for the Hurricanes against the Chiefs. Photo / Photosport

Hurricanes coach Clark Laidlaw is contemplating switching All Blacks utility Ruben Love to first-five for Friday’s crunch Super Rugby Pacific clash against the Crusaders.

The Hurricanes have struggled for consistency in the No 10 jersey all season because of injuries to Brett Cameron, Lucas Cashmore and Harry Godfrey.

One-test All Black Cameron was tipped to get first crack but was ruled out for the season after tearing his ACL while playing for Manawatū in the NPC last year, while Cashmore hasn’t played after hurting his knee.

Harry Godfrey started the season at first-five but is currently sidelined for at least four weeks with a lower leg injury. Riley Hohepa has started the past two games, but struggled off the tee, missing two of his four penalty attempts, as the Hurricanes lost 19-18 to the Blues.

To avoid losing touch with the top six, Laidlaw says there is “temptation” to start Love at first-five.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“What I like about Ruben at the minute is he really wants to contribute,” Laidlaw said.

“He wants to take ownership of stuff, he wants to know the why; he wants to drive the team there’s a lot of attributes of our traditional first five.

“We’re really enjoying that, but he doesn’t have to have 10 on his back and start at 10 to do that, we need him to do that whether he’s playing 15 or 10.”

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The possibility of moving Love to first-five was discussed on the latest episode of Rugby Direct with Elliott Smith and Liam Napier.

Smith says the Hurricanes have nothing to lose.

“I almost wonder if you hand him the keys.

“With the Crusaders coming up, you wonder if they are looking to give Ruben Love more touches with the ball and steer the team around the park.”

If the Hurricanes do start Love at first-five, Napier says Callum Harkin could be an option to step in at fullback, adding Hohepa is not the answer if they want to make the playoffs.

“It is time for the Hurricanes to make the switch because it’s make-or-break time for their season,” Napier says.

Discover more

The Hurricanes are currently seventh, with three wins and four losses, two points behind the Waratahs, who occupy the last playoff spot.

The Hurricanes lost to the Crusaders 33-25 in the season opener back in February, and Laidlaw is treating Friday’s clash as a must-win.

“It’s a big game,” said Laidlaw. “It’s got to have a massive impact on playoffs.

“We’re aware that we need to keep winning at home and pick up maybe one or two on the road, so this at home is a big game to try to win.”

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The teams are named at 4pm on Wednesday.


Save

Latest from Sport

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport