“What I like about Ruben at the minute is he really wants to contribute,” Laidlaw said.

“He wants to take ownership of stuff, he wants to know the why; he wants to drive the team there’s a lot of attributes of our traditional first five.

“We’re really enjoying that, but he doesn’t have to have 10 on his back and start at 10 to do that, we need him to do that whether he’s playing 15 or 10.”

The possibility of moving Love to first-five was discussed on the latest episode of Rugby Direct with Elliott Smith and Liam Napier.

Smith says the Hurricanes have nothing to lose.

“I almost wonder if you hand him the keys.

“With the Crusaders coming up, you wonder if they are looking to give Ruben Love more touches with the ball and steer the team around the park.”

If the Hurricanes do start Love at first-five, Napier says Callum Harkin could be an option to step in at fullback, adding Hohepa is not the answer if they want to make the playoffs.

“It is time for the Hurricanes to make the switch because it’s make-or-break time for their season,” Napier says.

Discover more

The Hurricanes are currently seventh, with three wins and four losses, two points behind the Waratahs, who occupy the last playoff spot.

The Hurricanes lost to the Crusaders 33-25 in the season opener back in February, and Laidlaw is treating Friday’s clash as a must-win.

“It’s a big game,” said Laidlaw. “It’s got to have a massive impact on playoffs.

“We’re aware that we need to keep winning at home and pick up maybe one or two on the road, so this at home is a big game to try to win.”

The teams are named at 4pm on Wednesday.



