Hurricanes coach Clark Laidlaw is contemplating switching All Blacks utility Ruben Love to first-five for Friday’s crunch Super Rugby Pacific clash against the Crusaders.
The Hurricanes have struggled for consistency in the No 10 jersey all season because of injuries to Brett Cameron, Lucas Cashmore and Harry Godfrey.
One-test All Black Cameron was tipped to get first crack but was ruled out for the season after tearing his ACL while playing for Manawatū in the NPC last year, while Cashmore hasn’t played after hurting his knee.
Harry Godfrey started the season at first-five but is currently sidelined for at least four weeks with a lower leg injury. Riley Hohepa has started the past two games, but struggled off the tee, missing two of his four penalty attempts, as the Hurricanes lost 19-18 to the Blues.
To avoid losing touch with the top six, Laidlaw says there is “temptation” to start Love at first-five.