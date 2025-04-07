Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Golf

What it's like to play at Augusta National

By Guy Heveldt
NZ Herald·
9 mins to read

Guy Heveldt stands on the sixth tee block at Augusta National in 2017.

Guy Heveldt stands on the sixth tee block at Augusta National in 2017.

In 2017, NZME reporter Guy Heveldt lived every golfer’s dream when he played at Augusta a day after the Masters. To kick off Masters week 2025, relive Guy’s round and his eagle chances at one of the most famed courses in the world.

This article was originally published in

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Golf

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Golf

‘Something made of nothing’: Fox dismisses claims of clash with PGA Tour rival