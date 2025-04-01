Former Masters champion Angel Cabrera is set to return to Augusta National later this month after serving a two-and-a-half-year prison sentence for domestic assault.
Following accusations of domestic violence in 2021 from a former partner, the Argentine served a 30-month prison sentence, split between Brazil and Argentina.
Now the two-time major winner will suit up at Augusta for the first time since 2019 after being officially listed as one of the former champions set to take part.
Cabrera created history in 2009 when he became the first Latin American to win the Masters, following on from his success at the US Open two years earlier.
Ahead of his return to Augusta National, Cabrera told the Daily Mail he has remorse for his actions but was excited to get back on the green.