“I regret everything that I have done wrongly in my past. I am also frustrated that I dumped very, very important years of my life.

“I made mistakes. It is one of the worst things that can happen to a human being, not being able to have freedom.

“The lack of freedom is something really difficult, really hard. And on the other hand, you know.

“I can tell you that the most important thing I feel right now is the second chance, the opportunity to get back on the right track.

“It’s the place every single golfer wants to be.”

Cabrera was arrested in January 2021 in Rio de Janeiro and spent nearly six months at the notorious Plácido de Sá Carvalho prison in Brazil before being extradited to Argentina, where he spent the next two years.

Cabrera was suspended by the PGA Tour following his conviction in 2021 but was reinstated after being released from jail. He was eligible to tee it up in last year’s Masters but ran into a visa issue that kept him out of the tournament.

Ben Crenshaw, who hosts the annual champions dinner at the Masters told Golf Week that it would be “great to have Angel back.”

The 55-year-old has not played in a PGA Tour event since 2019, but last year featured in 12 PGA Tour Champions events and made the cut in both of his starts on the senior circuit in 2025.

The first round of the Masters gets under way on April 10, with Scottie Scheffler looking to defend his title.