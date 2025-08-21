Sources told the Herald last month the deal is expected to be worth between $75 million-$80m annually.

Meanwhile, TVNZ will become NZR’s free-to-air provincial rugby partner, which includes all NPC matches and select Farah Palmer Cup and Heartland Championship games.

It’s a surprise partnership after Sky last month purchased TV3.

The agreement with TVNZ will see 93 provincial matches available free-to-view on TVNZ+, with three games a week in appointment viewing slots on TVNZ 1.

These matches will also be shown live on Sky.

“We are pleased to partner with TVNZ to provide expanded free-to-air coverage of provincial rugby. New Zealanders will have more ways to watch rugby than ever before over the next five years,” NZR chair David Kirk said.

“We see this as a win-win-win outcome – a secure revenue stream to support NZR in investing in rugby; Sky remaining our partner and the home of rugby; and a win for our fans as they will have more options and channels for viewing rugby."