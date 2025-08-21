Advertisement
Updated

Sky buys All Blacks, Super Rugby TV rights until 2030; TVNZ scoops NPC games

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

Sky CEO Sophie Moloney and Warner Bros Discovery ANZ MD Michael Brooks on the deal that sees Sky buying Discovery NZ (Three) for $1.
Sky TV has locked in All Blacks, Black Ferns and Super Rugby rights until 2030 in a new deal announced this morning.

Meanwhile, TVNZ has secured the free-to-air broadcast rights for provincial rugby - including all NPC matches and select Farah Palmer Cup and Heartland Championship games.

Sky’s newly-inked

