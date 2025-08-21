Sky TV has locked in All Blacks, Black Ferns and Super Rugby rights until 2030 in a new deal announced this morning.
Meanwhile, TVNZ has secured the free-to-air broadcast rights for provincial rugby - including all NPC matches and select Farah Palmer Cup and Heartland Championship games.
Sky’s newly-inkedpartnership with New Zealand Rugby (NZR) will see the pay-TV provider broadcast live:
Every All Blacks match played in SANZAAR countries (including the Bledisloe Cup and Rugby Championship, new tours between the Springboks and All Blacks, and the new “Nations Cup” tournament, when finalised).
Black Ferns matches played in the SANZAAR countries.
The 2029 British and Irish Lions tour to New Zealand.
“We are pleased to partner with TVNZ to provide expanded free-to-air coverage of provincial rugby. New Zealanders will have more ways to watch rugby than ever before over the next five years,” NZR chair David Kirk said.
“We see this as a win-win-win outcome – a secure revenue stream to support NZR in investing in rugby; Sky remaining our partner and the home of rugby; and a win for our fans as they will have more options and channels for viewing rugby."