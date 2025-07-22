Advertisement
Sky’s TV3 purchase opens new rugby viewing options for Kiwis – Gregor Paul

Gregor Paul
By
Rugby analyst·NZ Herald·
6 mins to read

Sky CEO Sophie Moloney and Warner Bros Discovery ANZ MD Michael Brooks on the deal that sees Sky buying Discovery NZ (Three) for $1.
Gregor Paul
Opinion by Gregor Paul
Rugby analyst and feature writer
THE FACTS

  • Sky TV’s $1 purchase of TV3 changes rugby broadcasting, allowing a split between subscription and free-to-air channels.
  • Sky is expected to extend its rights with New Zealand Rugby, offering $75 million-$80m annually.
  • The deal could increase rugby’s free-to-air exposure, despite a likely reduction in domestic media rights value.

In making a $1, debt-free purchase of TV3 and its associated brands, Sky TV has not only made itself the kingpin of a revamped media sector, it has, for the next five years at least, dramatically changed the way Kiwis will be able to consume rugby.

The mechanics

