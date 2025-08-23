Follow the action as the All Blacks take on Argentina in Buenos Aires.

Listen to live commentary with Elliott Smith on Newstalk ZB

Match Preview

Scott Robertson’s side look to make it two from two in their Rugby Championship campaign after their opening 41-24 win in Cordoba. The All Blacks have never lost in Argentina, having played 15 tests with 14 wins and one draw. It’s been six years since they have played in Buenos Aires.

There have been limited changes to the side that ran out in that opening clash in Cordoba, with Simon Parker joining the run-on XV at No 8 and Ardie Savea shifting to openside flanker. On the bench, Tamaiti Williams and Wallace Sititi return from injury, while Quinn Tupaea and Josh Lord replace injured duo Anton Lienert-Brown and Patrick Tuipulotu respectively.

All Blacks v Argentina line-ups

All Blacks side:

1. Ethan de Groot, 2. Codie Taylor, 3. Fletcher Newell, 4. Scott Barrett, (c) 5. Fabian Holland, 6. Tupou Vaa’i, 7. Ardie Savea, 8. Simon Parker, 9. Cortez Ratima, 10. Beauden Barrett, 11. Rieko Ioane, 12. Jordie Barrett, 13. Billy Proctor, 14. Sevu Reece, 15. Will Jordan.

16. Samisoni Taukei’aho, 17. Tamaiti Williams, 18. Pasilio Tosi, 19. Josh Lord, 20. Wallace Sititi, 21. Finlay Christie, 22. Quinn Tupaea, 23. Damian McKenzie.

Argentina side:

1.Mayco Vivas, 2. Julian Montoya (Captain), 3. Pedro Delgado, 4. Franco Molina, 5. Pedro Rubiolo, 6. Pablo Matera, 7. Juan Martin Gonzalez, 8. Joaquin Oviedo, 9. Gonzalo Garcia, 10. Tomás Albornoz, 11. Mateo Carreras, 12. Santiago Chocobares, 13. Lucio Cinti, 14. Bautista Delguy, 15. Juan Cruz Mallia.

Reserves: 16. Ignacio Ruiz, 17. Nahuel Tetaz Chaparro, 18. Joel Sclavi, 19. Guido Petti, 20. Marcos Kremer, 21, Simon Benitez Cruz, 22. Santiago Carreras, 23. Justo Piccardo.

All Blacks v Argentina history

Played – 40

All Blacks won – 36

Argentina won – 3

Draws – 1

All Blacks points scored – 1547

Argentina points scored – 578

All Blacks v Argentina – how to follow the action

For live commentary of All Blacks v Argentina, join Elliott Smith on Newstalk ZB, Gold Sport and iHeartRadio.

Plus the Alternative Commentary Collective will be providing commentary on their iHeartRadio stream.

You can watch the game on Sky Sport 1 and it will be livestreaming on Sky Sport Now.

You can also find live updates at nzherald.co.nz.