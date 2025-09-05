Advertisement
All Blacks v Springboks: The Kiwi journalist who got inside Rassie Erasmus’ head – Gregor Paul

Gregor Paul
By
Rugby analyst·NZ Herald·
13 mins to read

Ian Jones talks to Herald NOW about the significance of the All Blacks' unbeaten run at Eden Park and will they win on Saturday?
New Zealanders don’t know quite what to make of Springboks coach Rassie Erasmus, other than they know he’s a kooky genius, never shy of trying a wacky idea or concocting something random.

He flirts with being a Rasputin-like figure, having employed a traffic-light signalling system at the last World Cup

