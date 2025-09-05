He said it’s becoming harder to use a scrum as a weapon, with the way referees are allowing play to continue.

“You don’t want to lose the ref early in the game because it sort of paints a bad picture of yourselves.”

In preparation for the Springboks, de Groot said there had been some “big sessions” around scrummaging throughout the week, including eight versus 10-man scrums.

“She’s been a good old battle and [there’s been] plenty of load through the body this week.

“Sometimes scrums can win you the game, so big moments, big momentum shifts. We see our scrum as a bit of a weapon and when we can turn it on, hopefully we can get the result.”

Since defeating the All Blacks 35-7 at Twickenham in 2023, the Springboks have used their scrum as a weapon, stacking their bench with a “bomb squad” of seven forwards and one back.

Coach Rassie Erasmus has opted for a more balanced side tasked with beating the All Blacks at Eden Park for the first time since 1937, however, with only five forwards named on the bench.

The All Blacks, meanwhile, are out to defend their 50-test unbeaten run at their fortress, which dates back to 1994.

De Groot said while the All Blacks have “tapped into” their unbeaten streak at Eden Park as they prepare for South Africa, there hasn’t been much thought behind it.

“We’ve definitely got to earn the right to win a massive test match at the Garden of Eden.”