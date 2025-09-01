Played – 108
All Blacks won – 62
South Africa won – 42
Draws – 4
All Blacks points scored – 2235
South Africa points scored – 1789
Springboks’ record at Eden Park
1921 - All Blacks 5 South Africa 9
1937 - All Blacks 6 South Africa 17
1956 - All Blacks 11 South Africa 5
1965 - All Blacks 20 South Africa 3
1981 - All Blacks 25 South Africa 22
1994 - All Blacks 18 South Africa 18
1997 - All Blacks 55 South Africa 35
2001 - All Blacks 26 South Africa 15
2010 - All Blacks 32 South Africa 12
2013 - All Blacks 29 South Africa 15
All Blacks v South Africa line-ups
All Blacks side:
Named midday Thursday
South Africa:
Named 6pm Thursday.
Form guide (past five tests)
All Blacks: L, W, W, W, W
South Africa: W, L, W, W, W
All Blacks v South Africa – last time they met
All Blacks 12 South Africa 18, 2024
In another tense, tight test in Cape Town that featured four yellow cards, the All Blacks had ample opportunity to knock the Boks off their perch but they instead wilted under pressure to fall to their third defeat in their last four tests.
Damian McKenzie missed two crucial penalties – the second from right in front in the 72nd minute – as the All Blacks failed to score a point in the final quarter for the fourth test in a row, despite significantly reshaping the bench this week.
The All Blacks led 9-3 after a dominant first half but, in familiar fashion to last week’s defeat at Ellis Park, the Boks surged back to seize control of the contest with 10 unanswered points.
Replacement hooker Malcolm Marx claimed the decisive try – with seven minutes remaining, as the Boks outscored the All Blacks two tries to none. Inspirational Boks captain Siya Kolisi, playing through the pain of a broken nose, scored the other try.
All Blacks 12: Damian McKenzie pen 4
Springboks 18: Siya Kolisi, Malcolm Marx tries, Handre Pollard pen, con, Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu pen
HT: 3-9
All Blacks v South Africa referee
Englishman Karl Dickson is in charge of Saturday’s test with Nika Amashukeli and Jordan Way the assistant referees and Brett Cronan the TV match official. It’s the first time Dickson has refereed this fixture. The All Blacks have a 4-0 record in tests with Dickson as referee, while South Africa are 2-1 with their only defeat in Ireland.
All Blacks v South Africa - Top tryscorers
10 - Christian Cullen
9 - Joe Rokocoko
8 - Bryan Habana
6 - Richie McCaw
6 - Joost Van der Westhuizen
6 - Israel Dagg
All Blacks to play 100 tests
Ardie Savea currently sits on 99 tests and would become the 15th All Black to reach the 100-test milestone should he be named in the squad.
Most-capped All Blacks
Sam Whitelock 153
Richie McCaw 148
Beauden Barrett 138
Keven Mealamu 132
Kieran Read 127
Aaron Smith 125
Tony Woodcock 118
Dan Carter 112
Brodie Retallick 109
Owen Franks 108
Sam Cane 104
Ma’a Nonu 103
Mils Muliaina 100
Codie Taylor 100
Ardie Savea 99
All Blacks v South Africa TAB odds
All Blacks: $1.55 Draw: $21 South Africa: $2.40
All Blacks Rugby Championship schedule
August 16, 9.10am – All Blacks 41 Argentina 24, Mario Alberto Kempes Stadium, Cordoba
August 23, 9.10am – All Blacks 23 Argentina 29, Velez Sarsfield Stadium, Buenos Aires
Saturday, September 6, 7.05pm – All Blacks v South Africa, Eden Park, Auckland
Saturday, September 13, 7.05pm – All Blacks v South Africa, Sky Stadium, Wellington
Saturday, September 27, 5.05pm – All Blacks v Australia, Eden Park, Auckland
Saturday, October 4, 10.45pm – All Blacks v Australia, Perth
All Blacks v South Africa – how to follow the action
For live commentary of All Blacks v South Africa, join Elliott Smith on Newstalk ZB, Gold Sport and iHeartRadio.
Plus the Alternative Commentary Collective will be providing commentary on their iHeartRadio stream.
You can watch the game on Sky Sport 1 and it will be livestreaming on Sky Sport Now.
You can also find live updates at nzherald.co.nz.