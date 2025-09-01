Played – 108

All Blacks won – 62

South Africa won – 42

Draws – 4

All Blacks points scored – 2235

South Africa points scored – 1789

Springboks’ record at Eden Park

1921 - All Blacks 5 South Africa 9

1937 - All Blacks 6 South Africa 17

1956 - All Blacks 11 South Africa 5

1965 - All Blacks 20 South Africa 3

1981 - All Blacks 25 South Africa 22

1994 - All Blacks 18 South Africa 18

1997 - All Blacks 55 South Africa 35

2001 - All Blacks 26 South Africa 15

2010 - All Blacks 32 South Africa 12

2013 - All Blacks 29 South Africa 15

All Blacks v South Africa line-ups

All Blacks side:

Named midday Thursday

South Africa:

Named 6pm Thursday.

Form guide (past five tests)

All Blacks: L, W, W, W, W

South Africa: W, L, W, W, W

All Blacks v South Africa – last time they met

All Blacks 12 South Africa 18, 2024

In another tense, tight test in Cape Town that featured four yellow cards, the All Blacks had ample opportunity to knock the Boks off their perch but they instead wilted under pressure to fall to their third defeat in their last four tests.

Damian McKenzie missed two crucial penalties – the second from right in front in the 72nd minute – as the All Blacks failed to score a point in the final quarter for the fourth test in a row, despite significantly reshaping the bench this week.

The All Blacks led 9-3 after a dominant first half but, in familiar fashion to last week’s defeat at Ellis Park, the Boks surged back to seize control of the contest with 10 unanswered points.

Replacement hooker Malcolm Marx claimed the decisive try – with seven minutes remaining, as the Boks outscored the All Blacks two tries to none. Inspirational Boks captain Siya Kolisi, playing through the pain of a broken nose, scored the other try.

All Blacks 12: Damian McKenzie pen 4

Springboks 18: Siya Kolisi, Malcolm Marx tries, Handre Pollard pen, con, Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu pen

HT: 3-9

All Blacks v South Africa referee

Englishman Karl Dickson is in charge of Saturday’s test with Nika Amashukeli and Jordan Way the assistant referees and Brett Cronan the TV match official. It’s the first time Dickson has refereed this fixture. The All Blacks have a 4-0 record in tests with Dickson as referee, while South Africa are 2-1 with their only defeat in Ireland.

All Blacks v South Africa - Top tryscorers

10 - Christian Cullen

9 - Joe Rokocoko

8 - Bryan Habana

6 - Richie McCaw

6 - Joost Van der Westhuizen

6 - Israel Dagg

All Blacks to play 100 tests

Ardie Savea currently sits on 99 tests and would become the 15th All Black to reach the 100-test milestone should he be named in the squad.

Most-capped All Blacks

Sam Whitelock 153

Richie McCaw 148

Beauden Barrett 138

Keven Mealamu 132

Kieran Read 127

Aaron Smith 125

Tony Woodcock 118

Dan Carter 112

Brodie Retallick 109

Owen Franks 108

Sam Cane 104

Ma’a Nonu 103

Mils Muliaina 100

Codie Taylor 100

Ardie Savea 99

All Blacks v South Africa TAB odds

All Blacks: $1.55 Draw: $21 South Africa: $2.40

All Blacks Rugby Championship schedule

August 16, 9.10am – All Blacks 41 Argentina 24, Mario Alberto Kempes Stadium, Cordoba

August 23, 9.10am – All Blacks 23 Argentina 29, Velez Sarsfield Stadium, Buenos Aires

Saturday, September 6, 7.05pm – All Blacks v South Africa, Eden Park, Auckland

Saturday, September 13, 7.05pm – All Blacks v South Africa, Sky Stadium, Wellington

Saturday, September 27, 5.05pm – All Blacks v Australia, Eden Park, Auckland

Saturday, October 4, 10.45pm – All Blacks v Australia, Perth

All Blacks v South Africa – how to follow the action

For live commentary of All Blacks v South Africa, join Elliott Smith on Newstalk ZB, Gold Sport and iHeartRadio.

Plus the Alternative Commentary Collective will be providing commentary on their iHeartRadio stream.

You can watch the game on Sky Sport 1 and it will be livestreaming on Sky Sport Now.

You can also find live updates at nzherald.co.nz.