But recent results are in favour of the reigning World Cup winners.

The All Blacks have lost four straight tests to the Springboks, all outside of New Zealand, and are coming off a defeat to the Pumas two weeks ago.

Jones said the pressure of retaining the Eden Park record won’t be new to this side.

“Yes it’s under threat but it’s under threat every time you play a test match at Eden Park. They’ve defended it, it’s crazy, since 1994. That is our fortress. That is our home. And not just the All Blacks but every former All Black and All Blacks supporters will be connected on Saturday night. All that energy of this nation up against only 15 Springboks - we don’t lose those odds when there’s five million vs 15 Springboks - we’re going to win that game,” a confident Jones said.

“Right now the All Blacks are looking at ‘we lost to Argentina two weeks ago. What did I do personally, what’s my reflection and my preparation that I have to do better this time?’. Collectively the team will come together. But it’s not just about the team, we talk about the connection of this whole nation. It really does make a difference.

“There will be 50-60 odd-thousand people at Eden Park on Saturday and believe me the 16th person, the crowd, they do make a difference. So if you get along on Saturday night you absolutely throw all your energy behind the All Blacks. They’ll need it because we’re up against our great foe and this is an amazing occasion for this country,” Jones added.

If they do win on Saturday, they’ll then face the resurgent Wallabies at the ground in three weeks’ time.