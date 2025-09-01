Advertisement
All Blacks v South Africa: Rassie Erasmus says All Blacks still top despite rare defeat to Argentina

NZ Herald
3 mins to read

Liam Napier and Elliott Smith debate which coach has the upper hand ahead of the big clash.
Rassie Erasmus has urged against fans thinking the All Blacks’ legacy is collapsing after one away loss to Argentina.

The Springboks coach has fronted his first media conference of test week in Auckland, as he counts down to Saturday’s match at Eden Park.

“For us, they’re the All Blacks, and

