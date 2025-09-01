“It’s your main sport here, and people are taking it very personally, but we have to stay in our reality that it’s a New Zealand team that’s only lost once this year and have won eight out of their last 10. We know they are right up there.”

Rassie Erasmus: 'People are taking it very personally.' Photo / Photosport

The Springboks are looking to break the Eden Park record, where the All Blacks haven’t lost a test since 1994. South Africa themselves haven’t won at the ground since 1937 and have suffered 10 straight defeats in Auckland, including losses at North Harbour Stadium and GoMedia Stadium.

They have, however, won the past four tests against the All Blacks, including the 2023 Rugby World Cup final.

“We know the record at Eden Park, and I really don’t think that can motivate us more,” Erasmus said.

“For us to play New Zealand in New Zealand, number one and two in the world currently, there isn’t really anything else that can motivate you more.

“Australia beat us two weeks ago at Ellis Park, and that’s done and dusted, that record is gone, but now it’s over, it’s on to the next match.

“People make a hell of a hype about that, but internally, you can’t get more motivated. You play New Zealand in New Zealand.”

“To win the World Cups was great, and so was the Lions Series, but we haven’t been very successful here over the years. So for us, not even the Eden Park thing, just to win in New Zealand is a massive thing.”

Erasmus is keeping his team more secret than usual, leaving a few more days to decide. He’ll reveal the side on Thursday, the same day as the All Blacks.

“It’s a tough match for both sides, and they are a team that analyse thoroughly,” he said.

“Over and above that, we are not sure what team they’ll announce, while we also have a few injured players at home, and one or two who are not available for selection this week, so there’s a bit of an unknown factor for us both. By announcing our team later in the week, we believe it will even things out more.”