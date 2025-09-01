All Blacks coach Robertson began this week acknowledging this is the most significant match of his career.

Seven Super Rugby titles with the Crusaders won Robertson promotion to the country’s top job but his nous, temperament and strategic ability will be put under the microscope like never before.

Rich rugby history heightens the scrutiny – and pressure – of leading the All Blacks when confronting the Springboks.

All Blacks coach Scott Robertson talks to media on Monday. Photo / Jason Dorday

Four wins in a row dictates the world champions have the All Blacks’ number. After a dispiriting defeat, the All Blacks’ first in Argentina, Robertson must now find a way to outsmart and upstage the Springboks and their lauded leader who has centred their season around ‘breaking the fortress’.

“Yeah, for sure,” Robertson said in a calm fashion while accepting his biggest coaching test. “One plays two in the world. All eyes are watching. It’s exciting for us as a country. We’ve got a record we’re really proud of and we’ll play for.

“There’s always pressure. It’s part of the job, the role and responsibility. There’s a lot power in that pressure, a lot of focus that can come from it. It’s my role as the head coach to get it all aligned.

“I’m human so your mind goes and there’s a bit of future thinking that goes on about what could happen but your job is to be right here. I’ve drawn on my experience coaching over the years and what’s really important, what wins games.

“You always take a couple of deep breaths, realise the stakes at hand and step forward to get on with it.”

The All Blacks’ 34-year, 50-match unbeaten record at Eden Park could be painted as a burden and blessing.

Robertson didn’t shy away from the fear of being tagged with more unwanted history but he believes the All Blacks can harness and channel those emotions too.

“Of course there’s a bit of fear element that’s part of being human,” Robertson said. “That’s natural because of the history. There’s a lot of power in fear as well it gets your body ready for survival. It’s the most human thing to do you’re here to protect something.”

While the Springboks will attempt to utilise Tony Brown’s inside knowledge of New Zealand rugby the All Blacks welcome Sir Wayne Smith’s widely admired intellect into camp this week.

With discipline, issues under the high ball, defensive lapses after missing 40 tackles in the loss to the Pumas and their backline attack in need of immediate attention, Smith’s presence could prove invaluable for a comparatively inexperienced All Blacks coaching team.

If ever there is a stage to conjure crafty innovation and special set plays, this is it.

Coaching legend Wayne Smith has been working with the All Blacks again. Photo / Photosport

“Sir Wayne has been locked away in the calendar all year. This is the one he noted. He’s got so much wisdom, 30 odd years in the business at the top level, so little bits of gold. ‘Have you thought about this, remember this, we did this’ those are the great things you get from an old koro who knows his way around test footy.”

Selection forms a defining element of coaching strategy. With their backs pressed to the wall, it will be intriguing to see how loyal Robertson remains as the form of his starting wings in particular is thrust into full view.

Electing to give Caleb Clarke another week of provincial rugby with Auckland rather than inject the All Blacks best aerial exponent will spark debate.

Robertson delivered mixed injury news elsewhere, with the All Blacks calling Leicester Fainga’anuku into camp following Timoci Tavatavanawai’s broken arm that will sideline him for three months.

Asked whether the powerhouse Fainga’anuku, who required NZ Rugby board approval to join the All Blacks on Sunday evening after returning from France and playing for Tasman, could immediately feature this weekend, Robertson did not rule it out.

“Everyone is eligible to get picked, that’s why they’re here. The good thing about Leicester is he can play multiple positions. He’s a great power athlete. He holds his feet beautifully. He attracts defenders. We’re really pleased he’s come straight back into the fold. He’s performed at the highest level.

“He’s played a lot more centre over there but he’s a helluva winger and he’s played a lot of 12 as well and the experience over there certainly improved his game in certain areas.”

Tyrel Lomax’s return is timely to further bolster the All Blacks propping strength but injuries have turned halfback from an area of strength to vulnerability, with Cam Roigard and Noah Hotham sidelined and Cortez Ratima nursing a fractured rib.

Ratima will be given every opportunity to recover but all signs point to the All Blacks starting Finlay Christie and projecting Kyle Preston into a debut from the bench.

“Fin is experienced, we know what we’re going to get. He’s reliable, tough, got some good turnovers. He likes that stage. He’s slotted straight back into the system.

“We were really impressed with Kyle around finals footy. He’s stepped up to every occasion. The next one could be on the biggest stage. We’ve got him ready over the last four weeks so we’ll back him if needed.”

With the spotlight magnified and Erasmus sure to have tricks up his sleeve, Robertson has no room for selection or strategy missteps.

Liam Napier is a Senior Sports Journalist and Rugby Correspondent for the New Zealand Herald. He is a co-host of the Rugby Direct podcast.