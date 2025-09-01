Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Updated

All Blacks v South Africa: Leicester Fainga’anuku called into All Blacks camp ahead of Eden Park test

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

Leicester Fainga'anuku runs in for a try during the Rugby World Cup 2023 clash with Uruguay. Photo / Photosport

Leicester Fainga'anuku runs in for a try during the Rugby World Cup 2023 clash with Uruguay. Photo / Photosport

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

All Blacks coach Scott Robinson has made a surprise inclusion ahead of the Rugby Championship clash with the Springboks at Eden Park.

Leicester Fainga’anuku has returned to the All Blacks camp after being named as an injury replacement for Timoci Tavatavanawai.

Fainga’anuku signed an 18-month contract with French side Toulon

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save