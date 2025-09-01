Leicester Fainga'anuku runs in for a try during the Rugby World Cup 2023 clash with Uruguay. Photo / Photosport

Leicester Fainga'anuku runs in for a try during the Rugby World Cup 2023 clash with Uruguay. Photo / Photosport

All Blacks coach Scott Robinson has made a surprise inclusion ahead of the Rugby Championship clash with the Springboks at Eden Park.

Leicester Fainga’anuku has returned to the All Blacks camp after being named as an injury replacement for Timoci Tavatavanawai.

Fainga’anuku signed an 18-month contract with French side Toulon after the 2023 Rugby World Cup but returned to New Zealand in recent months, playing for Tasman in the NPC, where he’s now appeared in three matches.

He’s signed with the Crusaders for the next two seasons and wasn’t expected to be available for the All Blacks until the northern end-of-year tour, due to New Zealand Rugby eligibility rules.

But it appears the current injury crisis has seen a special exemption made so the 23-year-old could join Robertson’s camp ahead of the crucial test this Saturday.