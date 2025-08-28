Advertisement
All Blacks prop Tamaiti Williams re-signs with New Zealand Rugby through to 2029

Christopher Reive
By
Senior Sports Journalist·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

NZ Herald Sports Update: August 29, 2025.
Crusaders coach Rob Penney predicts that when Tamaiti Williams’ career is all said and done, the versatile prop will be among some of the greats to have played the position.

Over the past couple of years, the 25-year-old has emerged as one of the country’s top front-rowers; establishing himself

