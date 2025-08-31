Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

All Blacks v South Africa: Timoci Tavatavanawai ruled out of Rugby Championship

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

Timoci Tavatavanawai lifts the Dave Gallaher Trophy. Photo / Photosport

Timoci Tavatavanawai lifts the Dave Gallaher Trophy. Photo / Photosport

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Timoci Tavatavanawai will miss the remainder of the Rugby Championship after breaking his arm in Tasman’s NPC clash with Otago on Saturday.

The midfielder fractured his radius and faces 12 weeks on the sidelines.

New Zealand Rugby released an update of player injuries ahead of Thursday’s team naming for the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save