Timoci Tavatavanawai – Will require surgery for fractured radius. Estimated return to play: 12 weeks.

Patrick Tuipulotu – Has had surgery for a facial fracture. Estimated return to play: 4 weeks.

Cam Roigard – Stress fracture in right foot. Estimated return to play: 3-4 weeks.

Noah Hotham - Has had surgery for a high ankle sprain. Estimated return to play: 3-4 weeks.

Caleb Clarke – Available for NPC following ankle injury. Available for second South Africa Test.

Luke Jacobson – Available for NPC following thigh injury. Available for second South Africa Test.

George Bower, who was named in the Rugby Championship squad as injury cover for Tamaiti Williams, has not assembled for the South Africa Tests following Williams’ return from injury.

All other injury cover players – Tevita Mafileo, Josh Lord, Finlay Christie, Kyle Preston and Leroy Carter – remain with the squad.

Ratima is continuing to be assessed for availability after sustaining a rib fracture during the most recent test against Argentina, while Anton Lienert-Brown (concussion) and Tyrel Lomax (hand fracture) have both recovered from injury to re-join the squad in Auckland.

Also joining the squad in Auckland as training cover for the week are lock Sam Darry and halfback Xavier Roe.